GET INTO PRINT
Here are some tips for getting your photo into consideration for publication on the You Saw It page.
■ Photos must be taken on the Western Slope or eastern Utah. Those taken elsewhere need to feature a person(s) who calls the Western Slope home.
■ Primary consideration will be given to photos that include people.
■ Photos must be in focus and timely (taken within the past two months).
■ Submissions should include information such as where, when and why the photo was taken, who is pictured and who took the photo (first and last names, please).
■ Email digital photos to yousawit@gjsentinel.com. The photo file needs to be the largest you can manage.
■ Not all submitted photos will be printed.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 07:32:50 AM
Sunset: 05:01:33 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:32:59 AM
Sunset: 05:02:20 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 07:33:06 AM
Sunset: 05:03:08 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:33:12 AM
Sunset: 05:03:59 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM
Sunset: 05:04:50 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM
Sunset: 05:05:43 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM
Sunset: 05:06:37 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
