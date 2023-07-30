“Bob Bulla and a friend went ice fishing toward the end of last winter. When they turned around from their journey, they saw their footprints and the splendor of the sunrise!” wrote Beverly Bussey, who sent in this photo.
“Bob Bulla and a friend went ice fishing toward the end of last winter. When they turned around from their journey, they saw their footprints and the splendor of the sunrise!” wrote Beverly Bussey, who sent in this photo.
“A very joyous day” was The Daily Sentinel’s top headline on July 8, which was Joy Baird’s 93 birthday. “I wanted to thank the headline writer for such an appropriate headline,” wrote Tom Baird, Joy’s husband.
After the wild mare Sweetheart died — her picture was on the front page of The Daily Sentinel on June 23 — there were folks who expressed concern about Boone, her 22-year-old stallion, who was now alone, wrote Marty Felix, a founding member of Friends of the Mustangs. “Renee Edel saw Boone in Coal Canyon on Sunday, July 9, and sent this photo out to some of the members in Friends of the Mustangs to assure us that Boone looks good and is doing well.”
Joe Brown, the horticulture, irrigation and turf supervisor for the city of Grand Junction, took members of the Desert Vista Garden Club on a tour of the gardens at Lincoln Park on July 12. Brown was “very interesting and knowledgeable,” wrote Buzzie Aust with this photo.
A heron looks for a meal at the 16th tee box at Tiara Rado Golf Course on June 9. This photo was submitted by Joanne Specht.
John Jones took this photo just off Dallas Divide Pass on June 26.
Dan Geherin took this photo of a bird’s nest in a cherry tree on June 30.