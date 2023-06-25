Biff and Kathleen Messinger, who sent in this photo, displayed 13 American flags in and around their yard on the Redlands on Flag Day. They also display the flags on the birthdays of the U.S. Army and that of Army war veteran Robin Brown, who is their daughter.
Members of the Desert Vista Garden Club on June 14 took a tour led by Margot Becktell, associated professor of plant pathology, of the rooftop greenhouse at Colorado Mesa University. The group then enjoyed lunch prepared by the club board and served in the garden of Carol Richmeier. This photo was submitted by Buzzie Aust.
Martin O’Keefe was among the 12 volunteers with RiversEdge West that gathered on June 6 for restoration work at Connected Lakes. With guidance from Pete Firmin with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the group pulled out invasive plants, such as the kochia plant O’Keefe just pulled, that were competing with native plants in the area. While working, the volunteers enjoyed coffee donated by Kiln Coffee Bar, wrote Nicole Cook with RiversEdge West.
The Faithful sang the national anthem for Plateau Valley Cancer Fund’s 9th annual live butterfly release on Memorial Day at the American Servicewomen’s Memorial Park in Collbran. Pictured at front is Jim Terry. Pictured in back from left are David Kenworthy, Jim Witt, Del Dyck and Bill Feuerborn. This photo was submitted by Witt.
“Today’s crop on the Redlands property of Steve and Katherine Garner,” Peggy Ballard wrote on June 14.
Members of the Girl Scout Troop No. 16200 of the Grand Valley recently visited the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. This photo was submitted by Maggie Funk.
Bobbie Cleave took this photo of a rainbow over Orchard Mesa on June 15.
