The Interact Club members are shown in front of their candy stand at Palisade High School. The club was selling candy as a fundraiser for Rotary International's campaign to end polio. The club is sponsored by Palisade Rotary Club.
Hayden Grice, center, a Grand Valley High School senior, signed letter of intent in May to wrestle for Western State College in Gunnison. Grice plans to study wildlife and conservation. Grice is the son of Charlie and Celeste Grice. This photo was submitted by Stephanie Hart with the high school.
Pat McBride has called square dances for 50 years and was celebrated at the Chatfield Country Kickers Square Dance Club's regular dance on May 7. McBride began calling dances while in college, according to Jim Rush, who sent in this photo. McBride has called for the Chatfield club for 40 years and for the Dancing Shadows Round Dance Club for 30 years. “He's called across five regional states and at eight national square dance conventions all across the U.S.,” Rush wrote. He is a member in the International Association of Square Dance Callers' Half Century Club.
Peyton Nye in May signed with the University of Wyoming rodeo team. Nye, who has been a member of the Colorado High School Rodeo Association for two years and is a senior at Grand Valley High School, plans to study agricultural business. She is the daughter of Lant Kitson and Megan Evers and Josh and Kristi Nye. This photo was submitted by Stephanie Hart with the high school.
A week after spotting a couple baby owls in a tree along the Audubon Section of the Colorado Riverfront Trail, Michael Potter took this photo of an adult owl. “We found four of them in the trees,” wrote Potter, who took the photo while on a walk with his wife, Brenda.
The Fruita Rotary Club presented Aaliyah Sanders with a $1,000 college scholarship on May 10. Pictured from left are Gretchen Blackwelder, Gabriele Mayer-Hunke, Kyle Hunke, Tasha Sanders (Aaliyah’s mother), Aaliyah Sanders, Johanna Van Waveren, Duke Wortmann, Winnie Storm and Lou Mudd. Aaliyah Sanders plans to attend the University of Northern Colorado.
Smokin' Oak Pizza raised $2,500 for Special Olympics Colorado and its team and the upcoming USA Games. Local athletes Anna Mercado (powerlifting), left, and Steven Crawley (bocce ball), right, are shown with Bob Marolf of Smokin' Oak. “Special Olympics Colorado would like to say thank you for their support, the patrons of Smokin' Oak Pizza's support and the support of the community,” wrote Michelle Pewters, western regional manager for Special Olympics Colorado.
