GET INTO PRINT
Here are some tips for getting your photo into consideration for publication on the You Saw It page.
Photos must be taken on the Western Slope or eastern Utah. Those taken elsewhere need to feature a person(s) who calls the Western Slope home.
Primary consideration will be given to photos that include people.
Photos must be in focus and timely (taken within the past two months).
Submissions should include information such as where, when and why the photo was taken, who is pictured and who took the photo (first and last names, please).
Email digital photos to yousawit@gjsentinel.com. The photo file needs to be the largest you can manage.
Prints can be mailed to You Saw It, in care of The Daily Sentinel, 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction CO 81501. Prints also can be dropped off at The Daily Sentinel’s front desk.
Not all submitted photos will be printed.
