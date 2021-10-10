Dr. Amy Bratteli spoke at a luncheon held by the Grand Junction Branch of the American Association of University Women on Sept. 11 at The Ale House. Bratteli “spoke about her experiences as a woman physician and also about her new venture in to hormone therapy treatments,” wrote Jane Fitzgerald with this submission. Pictured from left are: Fitzgerald, publicity chair for the branch; Linda Heinrich, board member; Bratteli; Virginia Brown, branch treasurer; Kathy Singer, branch president; and Samantha Singer, branch secretary.
These young men with the Colorado Mesa University football team and Focus, a Catholic college ministry, filled a local root cellar with 200 bags of potatoes that will be supplied to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and other local charities. This photo was submitted by Ann Fedler.
Paige Burnham and her 3-year-old mustang mare, Zyana, won Reserve High Point at the Summer Finale Schooling Show on Aug. 28 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. “Beautiful performance!” wrote Barbara Delesha, who took this photo.
This hot pink dahlia was grown in Regina Gasperini’s backyard.
“Sandhill cranes looking for a meal at Corn Lake this morning,” wrote Tim Chinn with this Sept. 11 photo.
“The rainbow over the flag on 9/11 was a moment I was compelled to capture from my Grand Junction porch,” Nancy McKendry wrote.
Rodd and Amy Taylor sent in this photo taken during their recent trip to Hawaii.