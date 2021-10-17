Greg Miller, Joe Schwarz and Kurt Neuswanger are shown while on an overnight campout on the rim of Grand Mesa on Sept. 6. Island Lake can be seen behind the three men. This photo was sent in by Neuswanger.
Members of the Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution gathered on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, to participate in an traditional bell ringing at noon in honor of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. This photo was taken by Robert Tallarico and sent in by Dianna Sears.
Members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ made and delivered 219 burritos to The House for homeless teens in the Grand Valley in September. Pictured in the front row are Kong Heang Vong, Shirley Kodis, Janis Woodley, Barbara Eyler and Sharyl Peterson. Pictured in the back row are Ellen Bradley, Pam Ashby, Bob Peterson, Janet Spomer, Ken Puhler, Andrea Bartlett, the Rev. Paul Ashby and Betsy McLoughlin. This photo was submitted by Kathy Viglianco.
Corbin McCabe, president of the Student Veterans Association at Colorado Mesa University, at left, and Len Ladue, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3981, hold thank-you signs for the Aspen Elks Lodge No. 224. The Aspen Elks raised $35,000 to help local veterans and their families with food, rent and clothing. The Aspen Elks also gave $5,000 for food coupons, hygiene kits and other items of necessity for homeless veterans. In addition, the Aspen Elks gave $4,700 to help student veterans at Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College complete their education and even stocked the veterans student lounge at CMU with snacks. This photo was submitted by Katherine McMillan with the Aspen Elks.
“Ryan Lehmann got lucky, and just in time to catch this bee at the community garden on Fifth Street, right next to 970West,” according to the caption submitted with this photo.
Liz Jones took this photo on Color Sunday, Sept. 26, on Grand Mesa.
Anne Djokic took this photo on Sept. 20 from the top of Grand Mesa looking at Waterdog Reservoir and Chalk Mountain. “Gorgeous fall colors!” she wrote.
