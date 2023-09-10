“Recently, Chatfield Elementary School partnered with Office Depot so that our staff could go on a Back To School Shopping Spree to purchase items to support our students,” wrote Dave McCall, principal of the school.
Patrick Metoyer tore and arranged unused announcement cards to create this collage that he entered into the annual Western Slope Veterans Creative Arts Festival. Metoyer was awarded a first-place ribbon for the piece. This photo was taken Aug. 15 by Karla Oglesby at the VA Medical Center in Grand Junction.
John Leary, right, RiversEdge West’s restoration coordinator, is shown with a group of Raft the River attendees during the guided float that was part of the Aug. 19 event put on through a partnership between RiversEdge West and Rimrock Adventures. During the float down the Colorado River, RiversEdge staff talked about the group’s riverside restoration work. The float was followed by a brunch, drinks and prizes. This photo was submitted by Nicole Cook with RiversEdge West.
“The bumblebee was busy collecting pollen from my cherry tomato plant and didn’t care that I got close to it,” wrote Barb Verhedahl, who took this photo Aug. 12 while working in her garden.
“Is it a snake? Or a vegetable?” wrote Sandy McFarland with this photo of an Armenian cucumber growing in her garden.
A mama and three fawns visited Shar Weiser’s house. The doe “looks very thin from feeding them,” Weiser wrote.
Gene Benson took this photo on Aug. 1 at Atkinson Reservoir on Grand Mesa.
Joan Anderson shows off a seed pod and leaf from a mammoth sunflower she planted in May. The plant grew to 11 feet tall. Joan’s husband, Bob Anderson, took this photo Aug. 24.