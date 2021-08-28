Gun Club selling stock next week
The Rocky Mountain Gun Club of Grand Junction will be closing after seven years.
There will be a Going Out of Business sale from Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 4, from noon to 6 p.m. each day, at the gun club at 545 31 Road.
1 hiker killed in Eldorado Canyon
BOULDER — A man was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell 150-200 feet while rock climbing near Boulder.
Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the men were starting the third pitch of the Wind Ridge route in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Thursday evening when they fell and landed against a tree. Climbers on a different route saw the fall and were able to get to the men and provide updates to first responders.
One of the climbers, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. The other climber, a man in his 20s, was seriously.