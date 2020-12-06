Two local schools will soon become COVID-19 testing sites, School District 51 announced in a Friday news release.
Grand Mesa Middle School, 585 31 1/2 Rd., will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., the release said. The days and hours of operation for the other site — Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Ave. — have yet to be determined.
The opening of the sites stems from a partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado. Testing is open to the community, though District 51 students and staff have a unique sign-up link that asks for their employee or student ID. Students and staff can sign up through the news release on the District 51 website. The community can sign up through the COVIDCheck Colorado website.