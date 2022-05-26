The Clifton Motor Vehicle Office, located at 3225 I-70B #A2 in Clifton, reopens Wednesday, June 1. Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 970-244-1664; email plates@mesacounty.us; clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/.
Visitor Center to open on mesa
The Grand Mesa Visitor Center officially opens for the summer season on Friday. The visitor center will be open every day through the last Sunday in September, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can purchase maps and recreation passes (annual, senior and access passes). Forest Service fuelwood permits will also be available for the 2022 season.
For a complete list of campgrounds on the Forest Service, opening and closing dates, and reservation fees, go to www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gmug/recreation.
Seasonal trail and wilderness crews are out and active on the forest clearing trails and beginning to work on summer projects. Visitors can expect to encounter crews working in the vicinity of where they are recreating. If you come across a downed tree or other issues on a trail, report it to your local ranger station.
Offices closed on Memorial Day
A number of offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day:
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed Monday. There will be no city trash pickup on Monday and the schedule will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The recycling drop-off center will be closed Monday and there are no scheduled route changes.
Many Mesa County administrative offices will be closed Monday with the exception of the coroner’s office, criminal justice services and the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services, at 971A Coffman Road, will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Saturday through Monday, May 28–May 30 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Go to mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Mango Languages, the OverDrive Digital Library, Hoopla, and Kanopy. The Central Library is shifting to its summer operating schedule, which means the library will be closed Sundays until after Labor Day.
County reports pertussis case
Mesa County Public Health announced Wednesday that it has identified the first case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in Mesa County in 2022. The case is in an adult older than 60 years old, who is not currently hospitalized.
Whooping cough is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by a bacteria. It’s considered most dangerous for infants younger than a year old, but the disease can affect and be transmitted by people of all ages.
There have been 60 cases of whooping cough reported in Colorado this year, with 19 on the Western Slope. As of May 25 last year, there were three such cases on the Western Slope.
For more information on the disease and MCPH’s immunization recommendations, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/whooping-cough-confirmed-in-mesa-county-vaccination-best-tool-for-prevention/.
