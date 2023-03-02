A downtown church turned 140 years old on Feb. 7, making it just one year younger than the city of Grand Junction.
The First Baptist Church, at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, started as a one-room brick house of worship in 1883, a year after the city was first established in 1882.
The church has grown throughout its existence, making the church almost as historic as Grand Junction itself.
In the 20th century, the church was bustling on Sundays and heavily trafficked by a large volume of parishioners. Now, church staff say attendance is dwindling.
“Attendance has dropped considerably in the last 10 years,” said Glen Currier, the church historian. “Part of that is because many of our members are quite old and people are having fewer children. But we’re Baptist, so we grow by splitting.”
Currier said he was “born into the church.” Both his parents and grandparents were active members at First Baptist Church.
As church attendance has slowed, devoted members have become jacks-of-all-trades regarding their divine duties. Currier, for example, is not only the church historian, but also the organist, custodian and a member of the choir.
“We all have had to pick up the slack, and so now each of us usually has several different roles we play within the church,” Currier said.
The first vacation Bible school at the First Baptist Church was held in 1919. Currier recalls a time when church attendance, especially in the 20th century, was booming.
“We used to have upwards of 400 kids in Sunday school,” Currier said.
Despite fewer parishioners, the church has remained committed to service-based projects.
“We’ve always been a mission-oriented church. We’re going to be sending members on an upcoming mission trip to Camp Verde, Arizona, to help the mentally challenged.”
What started as a small, one room, brick church is now a multi-story facility with a chapel, nave, kids room, library, kitchen, Sunday school classroom and even a basketball court.
“When I was born it was just a small building, but it was built more when I was in junior high, and ever since it just kept getting bigger until it became what it is today,” Currier said.
Boiler problems canceled last Sunday’s service, making it too cold for the congregation to worship.
Currier joked that it was because the boiler, at only 10 years old, is the youngest thing in the church.
The current pastor has been with the church for 14 years. Most pastors usually last about a decade, according to Currier.
Currier also said that the ideologies promoted within the church haven’t changed much. He recalls it being “much more strict” when he was growing up, but said that the church has always been “open to backgrounds that are multi-racial and multi-ethnic.” The sense of community, above all else, is what Currier has found most meaningful. These sentiments were echoed by other members, as well.
“The church has been my spiritual family since I joined and was baptized in 1964,” said Jim Witt, director of senior adult ministry at First Baptist Church.
“It has helped me mature as a believer, a husband and a father. Everyone was a great comfort and support to me when my wife died. Like so many things, and I, the church has gotten older, fewer and slower, but we are still a beacon for the gospel at Seventh and Grand downtown.”
After 140 years, Currier hopes for a fruitful future.
“I hope we continue to be a light of Christ on the corner of Seventh and Grand,” Currier said. “That’s the main thing.”
