Breathe in the scent of lavender, taste lavender and learn to decorate with lavender during Colorado Lavender Festival from Friday through Sunday, June 25–27.
This is the festival’s 10th year and the enthusiasm for having it back after missing it in 2020 is evident in its sold out tours on Friday and the Lavender & Wine Dinner on Saturday.
The event’s Festival in the Park will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton St., in Palisade. Admission is $5 and children younger than 12 get in free.
Along with finding all kinds of lavender-related vendors and listening to live music, the festival will offer seminars as part of the admission fee.
Learn how to incorporated lavender into your garden (12:30 p.m.), companion plants for lavender (1:30 p.m.), lavender and CBD (2:30 p.m.) and how to cook with lavender (10 a.m. and 11 a.m.).
There also will be lavender wreath-making workshops at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and those require a separate ticket — $30 in advance at 970tix.com or $40 at the festival.
On Sunday, the festival continues with self-guided tours of lavender farms and business in the Grand Valley and the North Fork Valley.
For maps and information about those tours as well as information about the festival, go to coloradolavender.org.