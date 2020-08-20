Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:32:18 AM
Sunset: 08:01:32 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: NW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:33:14 AM
Sunset: 08:00:08 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:34:09 AM
Sunset: 07:58:44 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:04 AM
Sunset: 07:57:20 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:58 AM
Sunset: 07:55:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:53 AM
Sunset: 07:54:27 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:37:48 AM
Sunset: 07:53 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
