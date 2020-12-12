It’s been a tough year, one of final exits among the creative folks who’ve inspired and entertained me for decades.
That’d include singer/songwriters like John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billie Joe Shaver and David Olney along with one of the originators of rock ‘n roll, Little Richard. Just a few days ago, author William Kittredge was added to that list.
I have a thing about wordsmiths from the West or who write about the extended backyard I’ve traveled for more than 50 years. Kittredge, Wallace Stegner and Ivan Doig are favorites.
Those who’ve been subjected to my musings over the years know why I treasure Kittredge. Quotes from his works have been included, some multiple times, in columns and have also proven useful in my personal, professional and political lives.
One favorite relates to conflicts in the struggle to balance growth and preservation while attempting to relate to those who would enlist us on their side.
“We see ourselves as a society of mostly decent people who live with some connection to a holy wilderness, threatened by those who lust for power and property. We look for Shane to come riding out of the Tetons, and instead we see Exxon and the Sierra Club. One looks virtually as alien as the other.” – “Owning It All”
Another speaks to what slow learners multiple generations of Westerners have proven to be.
“We’ve had the beaver trade and the buffalo hunters, the gold and silver and copper mines, the homesteaders, boom times in lumber and petroleum, and each time we’ve ended up busted and looking for another way home.” – “White People in Paradise”
Two more some of you will remember talk about the way we often find it easier to point fingers than to look in the mirror as we deal with issues.
“We all know the stories like these…stories having to do with insensitivity and presumed injustice. We blame the strangers. It’s a way to hypnotize and paralyze ourselves.” -- “The Next Rodeo”
The second one has perhaps brought more comment than almost any other quote I’ve passed on in more than 17-years of these columns. No explanation necessary.
“We need to recognize that adversarial, winner-take-all, showdown political decision-making is a way to defeat ourselves. Our future starts when we begin honoring the dreams of our enemies while staying true to our own. – “Who Owns the West”
Finally, these lines summarize why many of us, whether here by chance or by choice, keep trying to balance development with preservation while (hopefully) recognizing that people are as much a part of our environment as the land, air, water and wildlife.
“There is no more running away to territory. This is it, for most of us. We have no choice but to live in community.” – “Owning It All”
It’d be easy, based upon those chosen tidbits, for those unfamiliar with William Kittredge, to conclude he was polemic in his writing. Not true. Those quotes, whether from full length books or his many essays, jumped from pages that highlighted his real strength, telling compelling stories about interesting people.
The same can be said of Stegner and Doig.
Like Kittredge, Stegner’s work is a mixture of long and short form writing containing this gem about water that seems particularly appropriate as we struggle with increasing demand and decreasing supplies: “The West cannot carry what it has lifted.” Or his opinion that “The West is not only a region but a state of mind.” Longtime readers of my columns have seen both of those before.
But, as with Kittredge, his philosophy is contained in stories mostly about the West writ large and its inhabitants. For years, I’ve told folks that Stegner’s “Angle of Repose” would be my choice if forced to pick only one book to take to some deserted island.
Any Ivan Doig book will leave you amazed at his mastery of the language. His Montana trilogy of “Dancing at the Rascal Fair”, “English Creek” and “Ride with Me, Mariah Montana” loosely traces the evolution of his family from 19th Century Scotland to more modern times in their adopted state. I’ve come to appreciate this sentiment from one of those books.
“There are so goddam many ways to be a fool a man can’t expect to avoid them all.” – “Dancing at the Rascal Fair”.
Jim Spehar hopes he’s encouraged a few choices for your winter reading list. Ask him sometime about his adventures with Jerry Jeff. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.