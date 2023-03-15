Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Lunch date: Food truck event, new app coordinate launch

ANN WRIGHT/The Daily Sentinel

Shift, a space on the northeast corner of Seventh and Main streets, will be the site of a new food truck event from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The food trucks set to be at the first event on Wednesday will be Kona Ice, Brandi’s Kitchen and MotherFoodTrucker.

ANN WRIGHT/The Daily Sentinel

Eli Boda shows the screen that will lead people to the new WDA — Where Da Food mobile app that will allow local food trucks to be more easily found. Where DA Food was developed by 32Waves, a managed internet service provider. The app will officially be launched in conjunction with a new weekly Wednesday food truck event in downtown Grand Junction.

