Lunch date: Food truck event, new app coordinate launch

It kind of sounds like the set up for a punchline.
What do you get when put together food trucks, a tech company and an open lot downtown?
A new food truck event and a local food truck locator app. And, fortunately, neither is a joke.
This Wednesday, March 15, will be the first of what will be a weekly food truck event from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Shift space at Seventh and Main streets.
In conjunction with the first Wednesday food truck event, will be the launch the new WDA — Where Da Food mobile app by 32Waves, a local managed internet service provider.
The event and app are a collaboration by Downtown Grand Junction, the Business Incubator Center and 32Waves, which is located in downtown’s Business Improvement District.
FIND THE FOOD
Sometimes the brain goes where the stomach leads, which was the case for the software engineers at 32Waves and their Where Da Food mobile app.
“We built it basically for ourselves,” admitted Eli Boda, an owning partner with 32Waves.
When lunchtime rolled around on an average workday, the options would be discussed and food trucks were often in the mix.
But finding those food trucks was sometimes tricky. Facebook, Instagram, a truck’s website or hosting businesses’ sites — “you have to jump around,” Boda said.
They thought: “It would be cool if we could just pull up a map and see where they are right now.”
So they developed an app that would do just that.
Food truck owners can set up anywhere in the Grand Valley, link to the app and their location icon will pop up on the app’s map for all to see.
Hungry potential customers can check the app and immediately see what food trucks are open and their location.
The app is free for everyone, Boda said.
What is needed right now is for local food truck owners to set up accounts with Where Da Food, so that the app can share their locations when they are ready to serve customers, Boda said.
Both food truck owners and their customers can get the app by going to wheredafood.com on their cell phone, where they will find links to download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
And as it happened, when 32Waves talked with staff at Downtown Grand Junction about Where Da Food, they learned about a new event that would connect them with the Business Incubator and many local food trucks.
ATTEND THE EVENT
Shift is the name of the lot on the northeast corner of Seventh and Main streets.
The lot is owned by Aaron Young, the CEO of Kaart, who partnered with Downtown Grand Junction for the creation of Shift.
Shift has hosted various events and currently is home to artwork and a couple parklets, but it is intended to be a place where people can come together socially for food and art, said Dave Goe, community engagement manager for Downtown Grand Junction.
On the food side of things, downtown is partnering with the Business Incubator and its food trucks to offer Wednesday food truck events each week beginning this Wednesday.
The Business Incubator has more than 25 food trucks in its programs and more trucks working to become part of its programs, which include access to a large commercial kitchen, said Jennifer Gates, the program manager for the incubator intensive & commercial kitchen programs.
“We get a lot of phone calls from people asking where they can find the food trucks that are associated with us,” Gates said.
The Wednesday event will offer a specific time and place where people can find and become familiar with the incubators’ food trucks, she said.
Each Wednesday afternoon, three food trucks will be at Shift, starting with Kona Ice, Brandi’s Kitchen and MotherFoodTrucker this Wednesday.
And with the launch of the Where Da Food app happening at the same time, customers will be able to easily find registered food trucks at Shift or elsewhere in the valley.
“This will be absolutely wonderful,” Gates said.