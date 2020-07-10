The seven-member band Zolopht is splitting up.
Don’t worry. It’s not what you think, and it’s temporary.
On Friday, July 10, Zolopht will split into two groups to more easily deliver its new studio album, “Fishbowl,” to Grand Valley fans a day before it is officially released.
“Everybody that had a pre-order gets a signed copy of the album and signed limited edition poster,” said Zac Grant, lead vocalist for the local band.
“We’re excited,” Grant said of band members’ decision to don masks and hand deliver the album. “We haven’t see a lot of these people” in a long time.
On July 8, the band shipped off CDs to fans in “pretty much every corner of the U.S..” said Grant, who then listed off the several countries to which “Fishbowl” also is en route: Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Australia and United Kingdom.
“We have fans all over the world,” he said.
It has been four and a half years since any of those fans laid hands on a new album from the band with a unique sound “loosely described as psychedelic funk-rock.”
The wait is finally over with the official Saturday, July 11, release of “Fishbowl,” which features 13 tracks.
Some of those songs will be recognized by Grand Valley fans from concerts in the past few years, “but I know there are some rarities on there that people haven’t heard,” Grant said. “There’s a few that we’ve only played a handful of times live or maybe never in Grand Junction.”
To celebrate “Fishbowl,” Zolopht’s seven members — Grant, Cam Vilar, Ian McGowan, Geoff Mueck, Greg Indivero, Jared Schmidt and Danny Ohlson — will host an online listening party at 6 p.m. Saturday that will be live on the band’s Facebook page.
The band and those who tune in will listen to tracks from the album and the band will talk about the process of creating and recording the music. It will show some behind-the-scenes photos and a couple B-roll clips from when “Fishbowl” was recorded in September at Nimble Wit Productions in Goshen, Indiana, which happens to be Grant’s hometown.
The band also will do a live question-and-answer session about “Fishbowl,” and some of the members will share what they’ve been up to the past couple months.
“It’s important to have a personal touch to let people know we’re right there with them,” Grant said.
Zolopht originally had a big release party and tour planned for “Fishbowl,” but “that’s not happening because of COVID,” Grant said.
The tour “was going to be a good one, I know that,” Grant said.
It would have taken the band from Grand Junction to Denver then into Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana and North Carolina, ending in Nashville, Tennessee, where they were going to play a show with the band Outer Vibe.
Eventually, when the COVID-19 situation allows, Zolopht will “tour quite a bit,” Grant said.
For now, the band is home in the Grand Valley. “It’s nice because we can play music at home. It’s not as much fun because the music isn’t going anywhere,” he said.
Since Zolopht hasn’t been performing — the next show the band has on the books is in the town of Mesa in August and Grant was a little hesitant to even mention it, given how things have gone — its members have focused more on the business side of things and figuring out how to make the band sustainable through COVID-19, Grant said.
Fortunately, with the release of “Fishbowl” they can get back somewhat to the music.
“We’ve worked really hard on this album,” Grant said.
Its concept is the idea of someone being stuck at the bottom of their own fishbowl, stuck in a bubble and focused on their life, their thoughts, ideas or insecurities, he said.
Then again, the concept could a bit relative depending on who you’re talking in the band and, of course, fans will have their own perspectives, he said. “That’s the kind of fun part in it.”
The album’s cover design and graphics are the handiwork of bass player Mueck and it’s “an actual picture that has been doctored a bit,” Grant said.
The figure clad in a old deep sea dive suit is a sculpture created by local artist Kevin Mahoney, Grant said.
“Fishbowl” really is a collective project, from its appearance to the music, which the band writes together. One band member may start with an idea for a song, but it isn’t complete until every band member puts their touches on it, Grant said.
“I’m stoked that this thing is going to see the light of day,” Grant said.