Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse to open Nov. 10 in former REI store

Mama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse to open Nov. 10 in former REI store

Decades ago, Marie Donisi’s cooking prowess was well-known both to her family and her patrons at her two southern Arizona restaurants, earning her the nickname “Mama Ree.”

Donisi once owned and operated two Donisi’s Drive-In locations, serving American diner fare such as burgers, fries and shakes. When it came to serving her family, however, she would often embrace her Italian-American roots.

102822 sandra weckerly 2.jpg
Buy Now

Owner Sandra Weckerly shows off the pizza oven at the new establishment on the corner of Seventh Street and North Avenue. The main dish will be “elevated, higher-end pizza,” she says.
102822 sandra weckerly 3.jpg
Buy Now

Mama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse owner Sandra Weckerly chats with assistant brewer and bar manager Cameron Weckerly Friday.
102822 sandra weckerly.jpg
Buy Now

Owner Sandra Weckerly, right, talks about the new restaurant with Camera Weckerly, assistant brewer and bar manager.

She also owns Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar at Redlands Mesa Golf Course. Her new place will open on Nov. 10 at Seventh Street and North Avenue.
102822 sandra weckerly 5.jpg
Buy Now

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse owner Sandra Weckerly says “we want to be able to serve the downtown community and also CMU.” The location at the corner of Seventh Street and North Avenue previously was the REI Co-op store.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred