Man arrested after 60K fentanyl pills found during traffic stop SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 2 Henry Espinal-Meza Jacob Peet Facebook Twitter Email Print A 30-year-old man is being held in the Mesa County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond for drug charges following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.Henry Espinal-Meza was stopped for having illegal license plates by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near the Fruita exit on Interstate 70.During a search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered an estimated 60,000 blue pills consistent with Fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine and a large sum of cash currency.Espinal-Meza is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute.WARRANT ISSUED AFTER SUSPECT FLEDThe Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has put out an arrest warrant for Jacob “Jake” Peet for multiple crimes.Peet, 20, is wanted for felony menacing, stalking domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other offenses.MCSO Deputies attempted to contact Peet on Jan. 3 to arrest him for the domestic violence related offenses but he fled the scene causing damage to several vehicles while fleeing from law enforcement.MCSO is seeking information regarding the location of Peet.Contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office through dispatch at 970-242-6707 or if it is an emergency, please call 911. 