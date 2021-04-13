College Baseball
Mavericks retain No. 1 ranking
After its four-game sweep of Metro State, the Colorado Mesa baseball team stayed No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball poll released Monday.
The Mavericks (22-2, 19-1 RMAC) received 240 points in the voting of Division II coaches. Tampa (9-2) is No. 2 with 231 points. Metro State dropped from No. 19 to No. 28.
Wabash Valley tops NJCAA poll
Wabash Valley (Illinois) received eight first-place votes and 196 points to stay atop the NJCAA Division I baseball rankings this week. The Warriors are 31-2.
Walters State (Tenn.) is No. 2 with a 27-1 record, receiving 187 total points, followed by San Jacinto-North (Texas), Central Arizona, which received two first-place votes, and Crowder College (Mo.).
College Lacrosse
CMU’s Emmanuel earns honor
Colorado Mesa’s Cole Emmanuel was selected the RMAC men’s lacrosse defensive player of the week. Emmanuel won 15 of 16 faceoffs, collected four ground balls and also scored two goals and had an assist in a pair of victories over Adams State and CSU-Pueblo.