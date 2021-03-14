As the temperatures cooled off Sunday, the bats for the Colorado Mesa baseball team stayed hot.
The second-ranked Mavericks had 25 hits — 15 for extra bases — in a 25-0 rout of Colorado Mines at Suplizio Field. Mesa outscored the Orediggers 65-7 in the four-game sweep and increased its winning streak against Mines to 16 games.
Matt Turner got the Mavs started with a two-run home run in the first inning and three batters later, Jordan Stubbings hit a two-run double. Turner hit his second home run — a solo shot — in the second inning before Mesa broke the game open in the third.
Spencer Bramwell and Stubbings hit back-to-back home runs, Caleb Farmer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Tyler Parker had a two-run double and Haydn McGeary capped the seven-run inning with a solo home run.
Every Maverick in the starting lineup had at least one hit and once the starters went to the bench, the reserves kept hitting. Harrison Rodgers, who came in for Farmer in the fifth inning, hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning.
Kannon Handy was the beneficiary of the Mavs’ offensive display, allowing only one hit in five innings, striking out 11.