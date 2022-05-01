It’s getting real interesting in the RMAC baseball race.
Colorado Mesa dropped both games of a doubleheader Saturday to Colorado Christian, but didn’t lose ground in the standings, thanks to some help.
The No. 11 Mavericks (21-11, 19-8 RMAC) lot 10-7 and 5-2 to the Cougars (15-29, 11-16), with some shaky pitching in both games and failing to hit with runners on base.
But Metro State lost twice to Regis to stay two games back, and CSU-Pueblo split a doubleheader with CU-Colorado Springs, moving into a tie for second place with the Roadrunners, both at 17-10 in the conference.
The Mavericks host the ThunderWolves in a four-game series Thursday through Saturday at Bergman Field, which will be officially dedicated at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the plaza area at the home plate entrance. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. — the lights were installed at Bergman this week, allowing for night games again. The stadium is fully open to fans.
The weekend series will determine the regular-season conference title and the host site for the RMAC Tournament. If the Mavericks win, they will play the tournament at Bergman Field.
They’ll need to get a better performance all the way around than they got Saturday to win the conference. The Mavericks left 10 men on base in the opening game and 11 in the second. Down 3-1 in the opener in the second inning, Harrison Rodgers doubled home one run in the second, but two runners were left on base.
The Cougars scored five runs in the fourth, with Dave Henderson relieving starter Cooper Vasquez after he allowed a two-run single to give CCU a 6-3 lead.
Vasquez gave up seven runs on seven hits in three innings, but Henderson lasted only one-third of an inning, hitting two batters and giving up a base hit.
Austin Lorenz walked in a run and another run came home on a fielder’s choice, with CMU down 9-3.
Haydn McGeary got one run back with a leadoff home run and Spencer Bramwell, Julian Boyd and Jordan Stubbings hit consecutive singles, loading the bases.
Jonathan Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice, forcing Stubbings at second but getting Bramwell home, and an RBI double in the sixth by McGeary and a sacrifice fly by Bramwell made it 9-7 in the sixth.
In the second game, the Mavericks managed only single runs in the third and fifth innings. Down 4-0, Bramwell singled home the first run and Matthew Turner’s home run in the fifth cut the deficit to 4-2.
Wyatt Crenshaw’s two home runs helped the Cougars to the sweep and Caden Walton delivered a two-run triple.
Frankie Fitzgerald gave up four runs on three hits in only two innings. Ryan Day was solid in relief, allowing one run — Crenshaw’s second home run — on four hits over the final four innings, striking out four.
In each game, the Mavericks had 11 hits, but left at least two on base in seven innings over the doubleheader. They had the bases loaded in the second inning of the second game with no outs, down 1-0. Conrad Villafuerte grounded into a fielder’s choice, forcing Bramwell at the plate, Ethan Ezor flied out to right and Harrison Rodgers popped out to left to leave the bases loaded.
