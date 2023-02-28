Perspective. Even veteran coaches like Mike DeGeorge can gain perspective during a long basketball season.
“This group’s been through a lot. If you think about the COVID year where they went 21-2 and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 and then last year setting the school record for wins (26),” DeGeorge said last week before the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team wrapped up the top seed in the RMAC tournament, which begins at 7 tonight against Metro State at Brownson Arena.
“Saturday night (after defeating CSU Pueblo) I got home and I was kind of mad with the way we played defensively over the weekend. And then I calmed down a bit and was like, ‘Wait, we just won our 22nd game.’ Last year was the only other shot I’ve had to have a team win that many games. So, you do have to appreciate just how talented and committed this group is.”
This group of redshirt sophomores started out 0-2 in the conference. What’s more, the Mavericks lost those two games at home, which doesn’t happen often, and in the RMAC can be a death-knell to a team’s hopes of winning a conference title because of the rugged travel and back-to-back games every weekend.
Two more wins last week made it 19 of 20 and put the No. 14 Mavericks at 24-4 with a legitimate chance to break that school record for wins in a single season. Winning the tournament won’t be a cakewalk for any team.
Each of the top four seeds has at least 24 wins — No. 2 Fort Lewis has 25 — and all four are ranked in the top 15 in the nation. Conversely, the three of the bottom four seeds have overall records below .500 (Chadron State is 19-9), but have either beaten or have played close games against their first-round opponents.
Metro State beat CMU 84-78 on that first weekend, with the Mavericks winning the rematch in Denver 71-64. Mesa has beaten every team in the conference, avenging all three of their conference losses in the rematch.
It’s safe to say this group loves a good challenge.
“What they’ve done since those first two home games in December, we were not playing very well,” DeGeorge said. “They have really rallied to get it to a whole other level. It’s just really impressive that they always have an answer to any challenge that they face and are just an incredibly competitive group.”
Forward Trevor Baskin, who is one point away from joining point guard Blaise Threatt in scoring 1,000 career points, said even though the Mavs are enjoying success, it’s not enough.
“It’s kind of like the saying, pressure makes diamonds,” he said. “Every challenge makes us stronger as a team, as a unit. I think every challenge, every game, we understand that it’s very difficult. ...
“I think there’s understanding that every game is important to these teams because it might be their last game of the season. It’s very, very difficult to end a team’s season, so in order to do that, we always have to rise to the challenge.”
Mac Riniker, CMU’s hard-nosed defensive forward, said the Mavericks like proving the naysayers wrong. It’s not a team built through the transfer portal, with four of the five starters and one of the top reserves Colorado prep products.
Threatt, the Mavs’ leading scorer, is a former non-scholarship player from Scottsdale, Arizona, and the point guard has worked himself into being one of the best players in the conference and is listed among the top 50 players in the nation on the Bevo Francis Award watch list. That award goes to the best non-Division I college basketball player. All but three signed with CMU out of high school — the others transferred after their freshman seasons.
“Even though we’ve been here for a couple of years all together, technically we’re still a young team in the books, even though we don’t feel like we are,” Riniker said. “We always look forward to going out there and just proving ourselves over and over again.
“The challenge is the best way to do that and I know we all lock in and rise up to the challenge. We have three big wins on the road against top, nationally ranked teams this year (Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines and Fort Lewis), so I think we all look forward to just doing whatever we can to prove ourselves over and over and over again.”
Women FACE MINES
After starting the season at the bottom of the conference standings, the Mavericks returned from the holiday break with a different attitude. They’ve gone 11-6 in that span and played their way into the RMAC tournament.
“The experience and the growth,” freshman forward Olivia Reed said of the turnaround. “Obviously we’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on and I think that’s helped us maybe want that challenge more instead of shying away from it.”
Reed, a 5-foot-11 freshman, leads CMU in scoring (12.6) and rebounding (9.5), and has blocked 45 shots. She’s recorded a dozen double-doubles in 28 games.
“We’re just getting better and better,” she said, “It’s taken a little while, but I think the switch is flipping and hopefully we can just keep going.”
As the No. 7 seed, the Mavericks (13-15) travel to Golden to face No. 2 Colorado School of Mines (22-5) at 5:30 this evening.
Ranked No. 17 in the nation, the Orediggers stumbled a couple of times this month, including a 59-52 home loss to the Mavericks three weeks ago.
They had a chance to lock up the RMAC regular-season title last week, but were stunned 64-60 by Adams State, which gave the Grizzlies the No. 4 seed and allowed Regis to claim the outright title and the No. 1 seed.
Still, Mines is formidable, with the top-scoring offense in the conference (73.9 points per game), the No. 3 defense (60.1), behind No. 2 CMU (59.4), and beat teams by an average of nearly 14 points a game.
After a 1-5 start to conference play, some might think the Mavs are happy just to make the field. Just the opposite.
CMU coach Taylor Wagner and his players know they have to win three games this week to get one of eight spots in the South Central Regional, which is always a team goal.
“I think everybody has this belief that we get in, we can do some things, and I think it’s possible,” Wagner said before last week’s games.
“You know what? What a great way to go out, finish the next two weeks off playing really well, getting into the tournament and go on a little run in the tournament. To make the NCAAs we’re gonna have to win the RMAC tournament. The girls understand that and are definitely going to give it our best shot.”
