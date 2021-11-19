Quarterback Karst Hunter set the Colorado Mesa single-season record for passing yards in 2021, throwing for 2,481 yards in his first year as the Mavs’ starter. Thursday, Hunter was selected the offensive freshman of the year in the RMAC.
When his third season of college football started, Karst Hunter hadn’t played a down as a quarterback.
After a redshirt year at South Dakota State in 2019, Hunter played in 10 games in 2020 on special teams and as a wide receiver — the Jackrabbits listed him as an “athlete” — Hunter hadn’t recorded any offensive stats.
Boy, did that change at Colorado Mesa.
Hunter, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound multiple threat, broke Eystin Salum’s 2017 single-season record for passing yardage, throwing for 2,481 yards (Salum’s mark was 2,465), and Jake Logue’s record for passing yards per game that had stood since 1994. Hunter averaged 248.1 yards per game, Logue 241.7.
On Thursday, Hunter was announced as the RMAC offensive freshman of the year in a vote of conference coaches.
“Karst’s like a baby giraffe. He just finished learning how to walk,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “Now that he’s grown, after the season has passed, he’s got 10 games under his belt and he’s gonna be really fun to watch.”
Three CMU players received first-team honors, two on defense and one on special teams.
Senior safety Damar’ren Mitchell, who led CMU with 73 tackles and had one interception, made the all-conference team for the second time in his career, along with defensive end Torren Calhoun, a junior who had 17 tackles, 4½ sacks and four quarterback hurries, and kick returner Elijah Lilly, who averaged 29.45 yards per return.
No Mavericks made the first-team offense, but junior tight end Dagan Rienks made the second team for the second time in his career after catching 20 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore Caelan Keenan moved into the starting lineup at center and helped CMU lead the conference in rushing at 194 yards per game and also made the second team offense. On the second-team defense were cornerback Darrien Young, who had 26 tackles and defended 13 passes, and nose tackle Brian Rattery, who had 30 tackles, four for lost yardage and three sacks.
Kicker Lucas Ruiz Diaz hit of 12 of 16 field goals, leading the conference with a 75% success rate, which was 24th in the nation, made the second team.
Joining Hunter in honorable mention honors were running back Darick Holmes, wide receivers Dwight Blakey and LJ McConnell, punter Blake Moore, defensive backs Deeandra Ervin and Devante Loggins, linebackers Remington Green and Cross Poyer,, defensive end Logan Bayus, defensive lineman Michael Gayden and offensive linemen Justin Cobbley and Osvaldo Torres.