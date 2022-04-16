A pair of eighth-inning home runs Saturday allowed the Colorado Mesa softball team to complete a four-game sweep of CU-Colorado Springs and set up a showdown next weekend for the RMAC championship.
The Mavericks (26-5, 29-1 RMAC) beat the Mountain Lions 4-1 and 8-5, overcoming three errors in the first game and then breaking a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning of the final game on Ava Fugate’s two-out home run to left-center. Myah Arrieta followed with a base hit and came home on a two-run home run by Ally Distler.
Shea Mauser (11-2) retired the Mountain Lions in order in the bottom of the eighth.
Ashley Bradford led off the game with a home run, but UCCS took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run by Sawyer Brewster. Arrieta tied it with a leadoff home run in the fourth and Mauser didn’t allow anything after the first. She struck out 10 and walked two, allowing only three hits.
In the opener, CMU fell behind 1-0, but Lauren Wedman’s leadoff home run in the third tied it. Bradford delivered a two-run single in the fourth and the Mavs added an insurance run in the sixth.
Paige Adair (13-1) gave up only one run on two hits through five innings, striking out 10, and Ellie Smith struck out three over the final two innings for her second save.
The Mavericks face Colorado Christian (41-5, 29-1) in Lakewood this coming weekend, with the winner of the series clinching the conference title. Both teams have one more series remaining, but have a nine-game lead in the loss column on third-place Regis.
Beach Volleyball
After sweating out a 3-2 victory over the University of Tampa in the AVCA Small-College Beach Volleyball Championship semifinals, the Mavericks claimed the Division II Gold Bracket national title with a 3-1 victory over Spring Hill College (Alabama).
The championship dual was tied 1-1, with Ara Norwood and Sierra Hunt picking up the first point for CMU with a 21-12, 21-18 win at No. 4. Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn won 21-17, 23-21 at No. 5 for a 2-1 lead, leaving the No. 1 and No. 2 matches still on the court.
Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann won their No. 2 match 21-18, 22-20, sealing the Mavs’ title.
The No. 1 team of Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer did not finish their match because the title was determined, but were selected as AVCA All-Americans.
The semifinal match came down to the No. 5 match, which VanDeList and Wedhorn won 21-17, 22-20, 15-12 to send the Mavericks into the championship match.
The Mavericks went 5-1 at the national meet in Tavares, Florida, wrapping up their season 16-10.
Men’s Lacrosse
The Mavericks’ relentless attack resulted in a 10-5 victory over Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.
CMU (10-3) put up 44 shots to the Hawks’ 26, with no fewer than 10 shots in any quarter. It was 4-0 after the first quarter and 5-3 at halftime. After Rockhurst cut the lead to 7-5 entering the final 15 minutes, CMU scored three goals in roughly three minutes to put the game away.
Trent Pernell and Jed Brummett scored three goals each, with Pernell scoring the first two goals of the fourth quarter and Brummett adding the third on an assist from Pernell. James Steinke, AJ Switzer, Carson Schwark and Hayden Scherr also connected for the Mavericks, who won all 17 faceoffs to get them on the attack.
Nolan Hoffman made six saves in goal for the win.
Track & Field
Colorado Mesa runners dominated the sprints on the final day of the Maverick Invite.
With Elijah Williams winning the men’s 100 meters in 10.62 seconds, the Mavericks took the top six spots in the race. Sterling Brassfield was second (10.65) and Kade Christensen third (10.70).
Jeremiah Reed led a 1-2-3-4-5 sweep of the 200 meters, crossing in 21.74 seconds, with Eliot Ward second (22.09) and Dayne Ortega third (22.11). Nathan Hanson won the 110 hurdles in 14.93 seconds, and Justin Thompson continued his dominance in the jumps, winning the long jump with a fifth-round effort of 24 feet, 4½ inches. Zace Buckhold was second, landing a jump of 23 feet, ½ inch. Thompson’s distance was god enough for an NCAA provisional qualifying leap.
Hayden Riley won the “invite” discus, hurling 164 feet in the afternoon session, which switched from the morning group throwing from the south cage. The afternoon session moved to the north cage because of the windy conditions, so the two groups were scored separately.
Sierra Arceneaux won the women’s 200 meters (23.91), with Serenity Burnett-Perry second (25.04). Arceneaux’s time was an NCAA provisional time.
Kira MacGill won the 5,000 meters in an NCAA provisional time of 17 minutes 27.56 seconds, with Lindsay Parsons second in 19:05.91. Averie Griffith won the 100 hurdles (14.96) and Rachel Meeks was second in the 3,000 steeplechase (11.25.80), the top collegiate athlete. Allison Beasley, running unattached, won in 11:25.80.
With the wind gusting throughout the meet, jumpers and runners had to adjust. Josie Coffey, who cleared 5-11 last week in the high jump, took second at 5-6, one inch behind Western’s Eireann Donohoe.
Taeryn Trumper won the long jump at 18-10 ½ and Kiana Johnson and Chian DeLoach went 1-2 in the triple jump. Jackson’s first jump of 38-4 ¾ was good for the victory, with DeLoach landing a jump of 36-11 ½.
The women’s discus was also split because of the wind, with Heather Yackey winning the “Invite” flight at 142-10. Meleeah Holmes-McKown was second in the other flight at 119-9.
The meet wrapped up the regular season, with the RMAC Championships April 29-May 1 in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.