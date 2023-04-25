MEETING OVER COFFEE, PT 1
On the occasion of this Tantalizing Tuesday, I thought I might share with you all the details of the $175 cup of coffee I delighted in this past weekend.
I know what you’re all thinking.
Right about now you’re saying to yourselves, "I knew this woman was a bit off her rocker, but how crazy does one have to be to shell out $175 for a cup of coffee? That’s sheer insanity!"
Perhaps you’ll think me less crazy if I tell you how I managed to work that cost down from what could have been a $3000 price tag.
Allow me to explain.
Those of you who visit this space regularly know that I am often complaining about the niggly forces of the universe that routinely trip me up, mostly in ways that result in my excessive tardiness for meetings and commitments. (More on this in the near future.)
hat I haven’t written about thus far is the other way the planets always manage to align against me: the fact that the harder I try to keep an event from occurring, the more likely it is that the very attempt at trying to avoid it leads to the exact thing I am trying to avoid actually happening.
Case in point: It’s Saturday morning last. I get up at my usual 6:30-7am time, grab a cup of coffee and immediately hop on my computer to update The Daily Sentinel website.
On weekdays, it’s generally 5:30-5:45am, but hey, on weekends I take things a bit easier.
Now, I have long since stopped using my laptop in bed (my preferred workspace), ever since canine "ruffhousing" led to the ultimate demise of my previous laptop less than a year ago, when a bop from a furry butt sent my machine plummeting to the floor in a manner that eventually rendered it useless.
That little mishap sent me scrambling for the $3000+ gem I’m typing out this Diatribe on right now. A gem I am still, to this day, making payments on.
But back to Saturday.
I sit down on the couch to begin the process of updating the site and scheduling the day’s social media posts, my laptop firmly - and responsibly - perched on a stand straddling my lap. This in an effort to keep any potential dust, fur or dander lingering within the fibers of the blankets I’ve resorted to draping over the leather furniture to prevent damage from canine claws from getting into my any of MacBook Pro’s (apparently plethoric) orifices. (Please forgive the run-on sentence. This was an emotionally-charged event. It is difficult to recount in a calm, rational manner.)
My cup of coffee has been placed on the table in front of me, filled to the rim with not a sip of beverage yet removed, a beverage begging me to imbibe it .
Now, I should say I have made it a habit to go to great lengths to keep any type of beverage as far removed as possible from my exorbitantly-priced computer while still being within arm’s reach. A steady flow of coffee in the early morning hours is essential to productivity, after all.
This typically involves a move I would call the "swing out:" an exaggerated circle of the arm which sends the coffee cup far from the orbit of potentially destructive spillage and to a location where its contents can be sipped at a distance which renders my machine safe from the possibility of liquid damage.
I also keep a keyboard cover on at all times just in case.
And so it was this fine Saturday morning, as my family members milled about in preparation for a trip away, that I leaned away from the computer I was toiling on and reached over to grab my first sip of java.
My anxiety-ridden rescue dog, Bodie, had been especially antsy that morning with all of the frantic to-and-fro and was having trouble deciding where he wanted to situate himself, pacing back and forth, huffing and puffing and trying to weasel himself into a spot of his liking.
Just as I began to lean over for that long-awaited jolt of caffeine, Bodie situated himself at my feet with a look toward occupying the free space next to me.
Sensing the potential for disaster, I took great pains to perform an extra-exaggerated swing-out move, my hand hovering in the air above the unoccupied seat to my left.
It was a seemingly sensible act that would be viewed, in hindsight, as utterly regrettable.
