MEETING OVER COFFEE, PT 2

When I last left you, I was in the process of forfeiting a portion of my precious free time to Seaton Publishing and preparing to energize myself for the onerous work ahead with a brimful of java while a particularly anxiety-ridden canine nervously eyed the empty couch cushion beside me in the hopes of establishing himself there.
Sensing possible disaster, I took great pains to protect my laptop from potential spillage, gingerly leaning over the machine and lifting the mug from the coffee table in front of me.
I carefully calculated how best to maneuver the mug toward my desperate lips, giving a wide berth to the computer on my lap that could easily be destroyed by the corrosive properties of the beverage I was about to imbibe.
And so it was, within the scope of the mere nanosecond of time that my hand hovered in the air over the empty space beside me, that the wills of a determined pup and his equally-determined master collided.
Suddenly and without warning, Bodie leapt from my feet toward the couch, brushing against my arm at exactly the right angle and with exactly enough force to send coffee flying out of the cup and back in my direction.
A sudden shriek emerged from my mouth, already agape in anticipation of the precious coffee intended to tickle my tastebuds that was now airborne and flying toward my workstation.
I watched in horror as those floating droplets alit on the keyboard in front of me.
It was a terrifying moment punctuated by desperate cries of profanity.
I raced to the kitchen in a mad search for towels to sop up the mess before that tasteful, aromatic splatter could seep into what I’ve since come to appreciate are manifold orifices on a seemingly tightly-sealed machine.
With tears in my eyes and a steady stream of cuss words emanating from my pie hole, I furiously mopped up what I could see, gingerly lifting the keyboard cover to confirm that, in fact, nothing appeared to have settled into the keys.
“I think it’s good. I think I got it all up before any of it could penetrate the innards,” I muttered naively.
Breathing a sigh of self-deluded relief, I got back down to the business of updating the website and scheduling social media posts.
Everything appeared to be running smoothly until, roughly two minutes into the process, my screen suddenly went black and came back up on the sign-in page as if the computer had spontaneously restarted.
I tried to calm my nerves by convincing myself it was just a fluke and probably the result of a nearly-drained computer battery trying to power a machine burdened by far too many open browser tabs pulling on its rapidly-dwindling resources.
I picked myself up and marched over to the seat nearest the charging cord and plugged it in, praying that would solve the problem.
Less than a minute later, it happened again. And again. And again. Something was clearly wrong.
I glanced up at the battery icon staring back at me from the screen only to notice that despite the light on the charging cord indicating that the power supply was functioning, the battery itself was failing to charge.
I was minutes from losing power and had barely begun my work.
Panic began to set in. I felt the tears re-welling in my eyes as I contemplated the possibility that a computer I still owed nearly $1,000 on was dying, perhaps for good.
And the irony was, had I somewhat irresponsibly lifted that coffee mug directly over the computer and allowed it to dangle there precariously while savoring a much-needed caffeine injection, the collision that caused this whole thing never would have happened in the first place.
In short, the very act of trying to avoid a situation resulted in the very situation I was trying to avoid actually occurring.
