Ok. It’s 4:15 pm on Monday and it would appear (knocks on wood) that a return to “MEETING OVER COFFEE” won’t be preempted by some other domestic nightmare that needs to be addressed.
Let’s see if I can pump this out before anything happens…
MEETING OVER COFFEE, PT 3
I rushed to power down the computer in an attempt to avoid any further damage. That’s when the rage overcame the lingering depression.
“This is a nightmare!” I ranted.
Then I pulled out an all-too-familiar trope:
“This wouldn’t be a big deal if I lived in a place that could keep the doors of an Apple Store open for more than a few years!
I can’t even find prosumer-level electronics in this market! How will I find someone who can look at this thing? On a Saturday no less?! I’ll be driving to Aspen again like I did with my G4!
I’ll have no choice but to order a new MacBook from B&H in New York! They’re closed on Shabbat!!” (sob)
A furious iPhone Google search for repair options ensued.
“Couldn’t you try the Geek Squad?” my husband interjected nervously.
“The Geek Squad?? I guarantee they’re PC only! I’d bet money on it!” (Good thing I didn’t.)
I scrolled down the search results. My eyes instantly fixated on one entry:
Grand Junction: FlashFix | iPhone, iPad & iMac Support
“This must be a Grand Junction somewhere else in the country. No way I have this much luck,” I murmured, trying to fend off any semblance of hope that would undoubtedly lead to disappointment.
“We come to you. We fix your iMac, iPad or iPhone on the spot, at your home or office anywhere in Grand Junction, Fruita, Delta, or Montrose.”
“This can’t be. No way this service still exists here. This is an old website that never got taken down after the owners most definitely declared bankruptcy due to a dearth of customers. They’re angry now and wish only to bait the Mac users who failed to keep them in business,” I reasoned.
In an act of pure desperation, I frantically began the process of filling out the email form on this now-surely-defunct website, then noticed a text option.
“Text. Definitely text. No one checks email anymore. No time!”
I feverishly shot off a communication. I don’t even recall if I wrote in complete sentences or caveman speak. Given my state of mind, I imagine something like, “MacBook Pro. Coffee. No charging. Threat level midnight!”
I waited. Radio silence.
“I knew it! These poor souls were driven out of business! Now they’re torturing me!”
I awaited the inevitable, “You’ve got the wrong number” return text. I was so rabid I was almost salivating at the prospect. It would provide the perfect excuse for a full-on breakdown. A catharsis, of sorts, for a woman now deranged.
In the meantime, my family members continued milling about, gradually moving their bags out to the car while Bodie sheepishly observed my flailing and frenetic gesticulations, knowing he was effectively “in the dog house.”
My husband flashed me frightened glances, admitting he was worried about leaving me in such a state.
“Don’t be ridiculous! You must go! But not before you fork over your Amex card!” I howled.
And thus my family headed off on their adventures, leaving behind a weeping mess of a human wrestling with the belief that the hour had just struck midnight on the doomsday clock.
Wiping the tears, I decided I’d see about going the Geek Squad route. I plugged in my machine one last time to see if perhaps the battery charging failure was just a fluke.
The situation seemed to have deteriorated. The charging light on the cord failed to even come on.
I. Am. Hosed.
“Do I even bother trying to fix this thing or just give in and get a new one ordered?” I pondered. My inclinations to go the cheaper avenue always seem to be wrong and I end up spending more in the long run.
Then the phone buzzed.
It was Sherry. Sherry Fix.
I’m not kidding. That’s actually her name.
I texted her the basics of the situation.
“Liquid damage is usually irreversible,” she texted back.
Gulp.
“Let’s give it a try,” I replied, going against my better judgment.
“I can be out there by 11.”
By this point, I was fighting romantic inclinations for this woman. She works on Macs! She comes to you! My hero! I’m in love!
And a few minutes before 11, just as promised, Sherry arrived in a purple van that cleverly disguised the angel wings that had actually transported her to me.
I greeted her at the door, instantly heaping praise on her for merely existing as I struggled to contain my curious hounds.
It took all my willpower to keep from embracing and kissing her.
She hesitated to take the computer before confirming that I didn’t, in fact, have an AppleCare plan. “If I open that up, it will void any warranty.”
“How rich do you think I am?” I wanted to reply. “I can’t afford to shell out hundreds of dollars on top of the cost of this thing!”
She carted off the machine and told me she’d give it a shot.
I walked back into the house and assessed the situation. I was still convinced all hope was lost but felt good about Sherry’s ability to provide a diagnosis.
Prior to this incident, I had relished the idea of a weekend home alone which would allow me the space and freedom to tackle a few domestic tasks I never seem to be able to get to. Cleaning out the kitchen cabinets, for example.
Now came the test.
Would I use this tragedy as the perfect excuse to blow off my big plans, exploiting it as an opportunity to overindulge while wallowing in self-pity? It doesn’t take much to distract me from anything related to cleaning, after all.
In fact, I’d recently concluded that pursuing that Master’s Degree I’ve always wanted would be the perfect way to keep my house clean. Because nothing provides a better justification for procrastinating study and papers than cleaning the house.
I debated, ultimately deciding that a failure to get ANYTHING accomplished would leave me feeling worse than I already did.
But I also determined that “Beer:30” would arrive a bit earlier that day.
I set about the task of cleaning out and wiping down the cabinets, which at times felt like a trip back in time as I uncovered fake snow, old Pez dispensers and remnants of party favors from kids’ birthday parties past.
Then there were all the tinctures and herbs I encountered that I somehow believed were necessary for my continued survival at some point. For the life of me, I can’t fathom why I ever purchased “Juniper Berry Extract.”
I was both anxious and nervous to hear word from Sherry. I felt doomed.
Then, the first text came in:
My suspicions were being confirmed. It was worse than I’d thought.
Then, a few minutes later…
After that, I was afraid to look. I left my phone on the island and neglected to pay attention.
The last exchange of the day was Sherry saying she had completed the cleaning and needed to test the system. After that, I heard nothing. I was convinced that meant bad news. I sweated it out all night.
It wasn’t until the following morning that I glanced at my phone and realized that I had missed Sherry’s earlier text in the thread requesting my username and password info so that she could log in and test everything.
Ack!
I quickly shot her the info. We arranged for me to come to her home and pick up the laptop.
When I arrived, she explained that everything appeared to be functioning normally. In just a few hours time, a bit of corrosion had begun to form which she was able to scrape away. Amazing the corrosive power of water.
We chatted for a bit about her history: she was head of IT for Ute Water and swears by Macs over PCs, saying she routinely works on machines over a decade old that are still alive and kicking. I felt a little better about the fact that I’ve been on Apple products for so long I am probably locked in despite their hefty price tags.
I gingerly carried the machine out the door, fearing that I’d drop the damn thing on my way to the car and end up destroying it anyway after all that worry and effort.
I walked away with a much cheaper bill than I had initially anticipated, but the experience taught me a painful lesson.
Since that day, I am now in the habit of placing my coffee far outside of arm’s reach of my workstation. Each time I want a sip of coffee, I force myself to get up and walk across the room to enjoy it. It doesn’t do wonders for productivity, but neither does not having a computer at all.
I am praying my laziness doesn’t cause a reversal of this policy - and with it another nail biting mishap - down the line.
