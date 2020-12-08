NABC Division II Men’s Top 25
Through Dec. 6
(First place votes in parentheses)
Team Rec. Points Prev.
1. Northwest Missouri State (16) 3-0 400 1
2. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 2-0 383 2
3. West Texas A&M 0-0 366 3
4. Florida Southern 0-0 340 5
5. Nova Southeastern (Fla.) 0-0 325 6
6. West Liberty (W.Va.) 0-0 291 7
7. Northern State (S.D.) 0-0 285 8
8. Colorado Mines 2-0 261 13
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 0-0 244 12
10. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 0-0 231 11
11. Alabama Huntsville 0-0 220 14
12. Ferris State (Mich.) 0-0 212 15
13. Augustana (S.D.) 0-0 171 17
14. Point Loma (Calif.) 0-0 147 16
15. St. Edward’s (Texas) 0-0 143 17
16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 0-0 138 18
17. Washburn (Kan.) 4-0 131 NR
18. Truman State (Mo.) 3-0 118 NR
19. Fairmont State (W.Va.) 0-0 101 20
20. Queens (N.C.) 2-2 95 10
21. Charleston (W.Va.) 0-0 77 22
22. Colorado Mesa 2-0 63 NR
23. Augusta (Ga.) 1-0 60 NR
24. Findlay (Ohio) 1-0 58 NR
25. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 0-0 54 23
Others receiving votes: Missouri-St. Louis 40, Missouri Western 37, Bridgeport (Conn.) 31, Saint Anselm (N.H.) 22, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 18, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Mercyhurst (Pa.) 17, Tusculum (Tenn.) 15, UNC Pembroke 13, Lindenwood (Mo.), McKendree (Ill.) 10, Flagler (Fla.) 9, Daemen (N.Y.) 8, Emporia State (Kan.) 7, DBU (Texas) 6, Missouri Southern 6, Westminster (Utah) 5, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 3, Union (Tenn.) 3, Wingate (N.C.) 3, Biola (Calif.) 2, Southern Indiana 2, Angelo State (Texas) 1, Minnesota State 1, Rockhurst (Mo.) 1, Stonehill (Mass.) 1.
Dropped out: Indiana, Pa. (4), Missouri-St. Louis (9), Missouri Southern (21), Bridgeport (24), Southern Indiana (25).