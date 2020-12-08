NABC Division II Men’s Top 25

Through Dec. 6

(First place votes in parentheses)

Team Rec. Points Prev.

1. Northwest Missouri State (16) 3-0 400 1

2. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 2-0 383 2

3. West Texas A&M 0-0 366 3

4. Florida Southern 0-0 340 5

5. Nova Southeastern (Fla.) 0-0 325 6

6. West Liberty (W.Va.) 0-0 291 7

7. Northern State (S.D.) 0-0 285 8

8. Colorado Mines 2-0 261 13

9. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 0-0 244 12

10. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 0-0 231 11

11. Alabama Huntsville 0-0 220 14

12. Ferris State (Mich.) 0-0 212 15

13. Augustana (S.D.) 0-0 171 17

14. Point Loma (Calif.) 0-0 147 16

15. St. Edward’s (Texas) 0-0 143 17

16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 0-0 138 18

17. Washburn (Kan.) 4-0 131 NR

18. Truman State (Mo.) 3-0 118 NR

19. Fairmont State (W.Va.) 0-0 101 20

20. Queens (N.C.) 2-2 95 10

21. Charleston (W.Va.) 0-0 77 22

22. Colorado Mesa 2-0 63 NR

23. Augusta (Ga.) 1-0 60 NR

24. Findlay (Ohio) 1-0 58 NR

25. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 0-0 54 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri-St. Louis 40, Missouri Western 37, Bridgeport (Conn.) 31, Saint Anselm (N.H.) 22, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 18, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Mercyhurst (Pa.) 17, Tusculum (Tenn.) 15, UNC Pembroke 13, Lindenwood (Mo.), McKendree (Ill.) 10, Flagler (Fla.) 9, Daemen (N.Y.) 8, Emporia State (Kan.) 7, DBU (Texas) 6, Missouri Southern 6, Westminster (Utah) 5, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 3, Union (Tenn.) 3, Wingate (N.C.) 3, Biola (Calif.) 2, Southern Indiana 2, Angelo State (Texas) 1, Minnesota State 1, Rockhurst (Mo.) 1, Stonehill (Mass.) 1.

Dropped out: Indiana, Pa. (4), Missouri-St. Louis (9), Missouri Southern (21), Bridgeport (24), Southern Indiana (25).

