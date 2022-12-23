BY CHARLES ASHBY
Decades ago, one of my wife’s nieces gave me a book on martinis and all the accoutrements needed to make one, including a shaker and several fancy martini glasses.
In that book, there is this passage:
“The word Martini is a nostalgic passport to another era — when automobiles had curves like Mae West, when women were either ladies or dames, when men wore hats, when a deal was done on a handshake, when boxing and polo were regular pastimes, when we lived for movies instead of MTV, and when jazz was going from hot to cool,” American humorist Robert Benchley wrote in the introduction of “The Martini” by Barnaby Conrad III in 1995.
“It was a time when a relationship was called either a romance or an affair, when love over a pitcher of martinis was bigger than the both of us, sweetheart, and it wouldn’t matter if the Russians dropped the bomb as long as the gin was wet and the vermouth was dry.”
Misogynistic? Perhaps, but needless to say, I was hooked. I even created my own traveling martini case made out of an old doctor’s bag so I could make my own wherever I went.
As a result, however, I earned a reputation for being a drunk, er, a devout martini drinker (yeah, that’s it!). But whenever I’m visiting friends or family during the holidays, or they are visiting me, someone invariably tries to come up with some crazy version of a martini to suit that particular event, thinking I would be impressed.
Green limes for St. Patrick’s Day as a garnish, as if a green olive isn’t green enough. A layered martini with red, white and blue liqueurs for the Fourth of July. Pumpkin spice with a pie crust rim for Thanksgiving.
You’d never catch Ernest Hemingway or Humphrey Bogart with such cocktails in their hands.
Christmas, however, is the worst.
They would mix weird concoctions using such things as cranberry sauce, egg nog, chocolate or peppermint, and then replace the martini pick with such things as a candy cane, mistletoe branch or even a small Christmas ornament.
“God save us, everyone,” as Tiny Tim should have said.
While gin is acceptable, it’s usually not good unless it’s really expensive gin, which this job doesn’t pay me enough to afford.
Normally, I stick with vodka, but it must be made from potatoes. Otherwise, it’s just grain alcohol, and that stuff isn’t good for anyone. The trick about picking the right potato vodka is to go with a distiller that doesn’t advertise much. The ones that do, well, that usually means they care more about appearance and less about quality.
Once you get it, store it in the freezer (don’t worry, it won’t freeze). That ensures it will be really cold, and the colder the better even this time of year.
I know some martini drinkers like to joke about how much dry vermouth should be used, and it’s usually something like, “Shake the mixer only while looking at a bottle of vermouth.” Funny, but without vermouth, it’s just a shot.
And I don’t bother with using a shot glass to measure it. Unnecessary effort.
I keep my shaker in the freezer, too, usually still filled with ice to the brim. Makes it even colder.
I recommend putting in a small amount of vermouth to taste, and then filling the rest of the shaker with the freezer-stored vodka. Not storing the vodka and shaker in the freezer melts more ice when making it, watering it down as a result.
Shake vigorously. Doing do ensures a lot of ice shards once you pour it into a martini glass (and be sure to use a real martini glass. Anything else and it just doesn’t feel like a martini). James Bond never told you why stirring a martini is no good. It’s because it doesn’t produce enough shards.
If you want to make it seem festive for Christmas, fine. Use a peppermint stick or ornament. Ho, ho, humbug, and gag me with a cocktail spoon.
This recipe comes with a stern warning: Don’t try to do anything complicated afterward, such as cooking over a hot stove, operating heavy machinery or writing a news story on deadline.
Please don’t tell my editors. They wouldn’t understand.
