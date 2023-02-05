The Mesa County GOP appointed a new leader from inside the unheated halls of the Masonic Center on Saturday morning.
Four-year GOP Chairman Kevin McCarney bid his leadership role within the Republican party farewell and helped swear in his successor, Alice Bumgarner.
Formerly, Bumgarner served as president of the Mesa County Republican Women. Saturday’s meeting was meant to appoint new party officers, a process by which candidates are nominated from the floor.
Bumgarner faced no opposition, however, being that she was the sole nominee for chairperson.
“I wanted to thank Ruth and Kevin and the board for all of their work the last four years and they’ve left us in pretty good shape, so that’s a good start,” Bumgarner said.
Bumgarner also addressed possible challenges the party could face in the new year, including ballot issues and ways to increase party membership.
The GOP’s new chairperson also emphasized her interest in repairing her party and not being bound by partisan lines.
“I’m open to everyone,” Bumgarner said. “I’d really like to pull the threads together that have kind of frayed in the last couple years and put this party back together. Whether it’s unaffiliated, Democrats or whoever, I’m open and let’s sit down and talk and work this stuff out.”
Saturday’s event recorded a total of 95 attendees who voted for new party officers.
Like Bumgarner, Nina Anderson was the lone nominee for 1st Vice Chairman.
For 2nd Vice Chairman, however, three different candidates were nominated and contested over votes.
The candidates were Laura Niemiester, Ivan Greer and Michael Roder.
Greer won the most votes and, therefore, the position of 2nd Vice Chairman.
The other two positions, secretary and treasurer, were both uncontested.
Terri Porter was sworn in as the Mesa County GOP’s newest secretary, and Janet Brink, former Community Hospital Board of Trustees Chair, as the new treasurer.
Six positions for “bonus members” were later filled followed by a cameo appearance from Raven Finegan, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who took to the podium and provided a brief update on the congresswoman’s latest endeavors in Washington, D.C.
McCarney addressed the crowd one last time as chairman.
Referencing the chilly room temperature within the Masonic Center, McCarney attributed the cold to “what the Democrats are doing to our energy costs.”
McCarney stressed the importance of party unification, his adoration of the Second Amendment and losing elections.
Going against some of the sentiment that has become recurring rhetoric in his party nationwide the last few years, McCarney said that, “If you lose an election it’s probably your fault that you lost. Hate to say it. And we need to get rid of that. We cannot be the party that acts like Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams, and that’s what we’re doing. If I lose an election 70-30, it probably wasn’t the machines and it probably wasn’t the software, it was probably me.”
He also encouraged the crowd “not to sign anything from Restore the Balance”, the Grand Junction nonprofit that aims to fight political extremism, accusing the organization as a “false flag front for the Democratic party”.
After addressing several topics, praising his fellow party officers and reflecting on his time as chairman, McCarney’s role as party leader came to an end.
“It has been the experience of a lifetime to lead this county,” McCarney said. “We’ve accomplished so much as a county ... but our job is not done.”
