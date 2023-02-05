Alice Bumgarner

RYAN BILLER/The Daily Sentinel

The Mesa County GOP selected Alice Bumgarner as its chairwoman. She replaces Kevin McCarney. Bumgarner previously served as president of the Mesa County Republican Women.

 RYAN BILLER Ryan.Biller@gjsentinel.com

The Mesa County GOP appointed a new leader from inside the unheated halls of the Masonic Center on Saturday morning.

Four-year GOP Chairman Kevin McCarney bid his leadership role within the Republican party farewell and helped swear in his successor, Alice Bumgarner.

