A new Clifton library, increased public resources and additional events, like book clubs and classes, were among some of the topics discussed during the library’s annual presentation Wednesday.
The Mesa County Public Library District Board of Trustees presented to the Mesa County Commissioners where they laid out their new “strategic roadmap.”.
The roadmap, which commenced in 2023, will be used to “guide library operations and help the organization better serve the community.” Such plans typically last between 3 to 5 years.
“We as a library are very confident in the trajectory established by our roadmap,” Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox said during the presentation. “This will help us meet the community’s needs.”
Aside from the roadmap, a focal point of Wednesday’s meeting was the future Clifton library coming to 3270 D½ Road.
The new Clifton Community Campus will be three times the size of the current Clifton Branch and, according to Boisvenue-Fox, is expected to open in August or September 2023.
The library said that both fundraising and the construction schedule for the new library are on track.
The project costs roughly $11.5 million, with upwards of a quarter of that figure being funded through the Mesa County Libraries Foundation.
“The new library is intended to serve the community,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “To meet the needs of our Spanish-speaking portion of the community in Clifton, we also plan to add more material in Spanish.”
Regarding the strategic roadmap, there are three primary focuses: social safety net, awareness and accessibility and community and belonging.
Through these focus areas, the library plans to continue and expand upon current services, including public computers and Wi-Fi access, for example.
Services like book clubs and Adult Learning Center classes will also continue, Boisvenue-Fox said.
Increasing use of Mesa County Public Libraries is an indicator of post-pandemic recovery.
A total of 791,454 library visits were recorded in 2022, as well as 1,295,018 book checkouts and renewals. Library event attendance also saw a total of 32,831 attendees in 2022.
Of the eight locations that make up Mesa County Public Libraries, the most trafficked each year since 2019 is the Central Library.
In 2022, Central recorded 512,013 of the 791,454 total visits across all eight Mesa County Public libraries.
Program attendance and item checkouts have also been highest at Central Library over the past four years.
In 2022, Central had 23,828 attendees at it’s events and had 412,697 items checked out.
Although no other Mesa County library rivals Central’s numbers, the Clifton and Fruita libraries tend to produce relatively high numbers, too.
“Many people found their way back to our library locations, driving a steady increase in visitation since libraries reopened in early 2021. Event attendance skyrocketed in 2022 as more people discovered community connections through library programs,” Boisvenue-Fox said.
In 2022, Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey was the most checked out item in kids fiction, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas in teen fiction and Shadows Reel: Joe Pickett Series, Book 22 by C.J. Box in adult fiction.
The library also revealed its 2022 financial data to the Mesa County Commissioners on Wednesday.
Total revenue was upwards of $10.8 million, and total expenditures came out to just over $8.2 million.
“Mesa County Libraries’ journey in 2023 promises to be exciting and productive,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “We look forward to serving our community along the way.”
