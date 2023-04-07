Jacob Rhoades had never been on the mound past the fifth inning in his career at Colorado Mesa.
Thursday in the series opener at CSU Pueblo, the redshirt junior pitched seven innings to lead the No. 19 Mavericks to a 7-3 victory.
Rhoades didn’t allow a hit by the ThunderWolves until the fifth inning and had faced the minimum number of batters entering the seventh. CSU Pueblo (12-20, 9-8 RMAC) used a walk, a single and a two-round double to finally get on the board. In earning his first win of the season, Rhoades allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Mesa (24-8, 15-2) scored in six of the nine innings, but still stranded 10 runners. They got the scoring going in the second inning on a RBI double by Stevenson Reynolds that scored Robert Sharrar, who had doubled with two outs.
Christos Stefanos’ sacrifice fly was the only run the Mavs got in the fourth inning despite loading the bases with one out. Villafuerte had an RBI double in the fifth inning to score Julian Boyd, who had tripled. Another run came home in the sixth on Jonathon Gonzalez’s RBI groundout.
Boyd, Villafuerte and Stevenson Reynolds all finished with three hits. Boyd was 3 for 5 with three runs scored, a double and a triple to lead the group.
Women’s Lacrosse
Taylor Jakeman and Carson Dickey both scored three goals, but Colorado Mesa’s winless streak against Regis continued with a 17-11 loss to the No. 3 Rangers.
Regis is 28-0 all time against Mesa.
Jakeman scored the first goal of the game, but Regis scored the next five before Jakeman scored again.
The Mavs (4-5, 3-1) got as close as three goals twice — 6-3 and 9-6 — but each time the Rangers (10-0, 4-0) scored the next three goals.
Men’s Golf
Colorado Mesa University’s Cole Beyer won individual medalist honors and lead the Mavs to a team victory at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic on Monday and Tuesday. For his efforts, Beyer was recognized by the RMAC on Thursday as the men’s golfer of the week.
Beyer’s selection is the first for Colorado Mesa this season in either men’s or women’s golf. This week’s tournament win was the first for Beyer, a sophomore from Woodburn, Oregon. In the expansive Ruidoso Junior Golf Association Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona, Beyer topped a field of 112 golfers from 20 different teams, including six teams and 12 golfers that entered the tournament with national rankings from Golfstat.
Indoor Track and Field
Colorado Mesa's Justin Thompson was selected as the RMAC's academic athlete of the year on Thursday for the recently completed men's indoor track and field season.
Thompson has now won three consecutive RMAC academic athlete of the year awards after sweeping the 2021-22 indoor and 2022 outdoor season awards and was also recently selected as the NCAA Elite 90 Award winner for the second straight year, an award that goes to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at each of the NCAA's national championship sites.
Thompson has a perfect 4.00 GPA in both his undergraduate and graduate coursework and completed his bachelor's degree in exercise science last spring and is now working on a master's in athletic training.
