Rams 49ers Football

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs out of the grasp of Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott during Monday night’s game, which the 49ers won 24-9.

 Jed Jacobsohn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 Monday night.

Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners (2-2) their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals.