Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:05:34 AM Sunset: 08:34:51 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SE @ 14mph UV Index: 0 Low

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.