Sharla D. Waggoner of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of arts in mathematics and psychology degree last month from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Claire Corbasson of Delta was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, in Rochester, New York, where she is in the environmental sustainability, health and safety program.
