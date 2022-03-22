Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray is out indefinitely with what the team is calling an upper-body injury. He appeared to block a shot with his hand or forearm during his first shift in Monday’s 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers. He did not return.
“He has a fracture so he’ll be out,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said during Tuesday’s optional practice. “We don’t have a firm timeline on it but it’ll be weeks, not days.”
Murray had been playing on the second pairing with newly acquired Josh Manson.
Bednar said Kurtis MacDermid, who has played forward and defense with the Avs, will step in for Murray and the team will probably not call up a defenseman from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. The Avs are carrying nine defensemen but Sam Girard is three weeks into a projected four-week absence with a back injury and rookie Bo Byram remains on personal leave.
Byram continues to practice with the team in a regular jersey. He hasn’t played since Jan. 10 because of lingering concussion-related issues and is potentially attempting his third comeback this season.
Roster set for the stretch run: The new side pieces added to the Avalanche’s roster are enticing to Bednar, who is happy that the nucleus of his team remains intact after Monday’s NHL trade deadline.
Artturi Lehkonen from the Canadiens and Andrew Cogliano from the Sharks were added Monday. Manson was acquired from the Ducks on March 14 and forward Nico Sturm the next day from the Wild.
The Avs only lost one rostered player in those deals (forward Tyson Jost to Minnesota for Sturm), otherwise using prospects and draft picks as trade chips to strengthen the bottom-six forwards and depth on the blueline.
Bednar trusts that the newcomers will blend in well with the core.
“Sturm’s a quiet competitor. Manson, he’s an awesome individual and teammate and our guys have noticed that already. He’s not going to have a problem fitting in. And from what I’m hearing from Mikko (Rantanen) and some guys that know Lehkonen, they love this guy too.
“So at the end of the day, the team just wants guys to come in and compete and work for this as hard as they’ve been working for it. And I think we got that with these guys. Cogliano is another one. I hear this guy’s an unbelievable guy in the room and will be a good voice for our bottom six, and a lot of (playoff) experience. So I like the personalities that we’ve added. And I still like the (nucleus.)”
Lehkonen, who grew up with Rantanen in Finland, arrived at the Avs’ practice facility around noon on Tuesday. He met the media following a 24-hour journey of preparation and travel from Montreal, including customs and new immigration papers.
“Pretty smoothly. Direct flight,” he said. “First time getting traded, but at the end of the day I’m happy to be here.”
Lehkonen said he learned of the trade from Montreal general manager Kent Hughes 20 minutes after beginning his pregame nap. The Canadiens hosted the Boston Bruins on Monday night.
“It was kind of a weird emotion. I never got traded before. It was excitement but then it was like, ‘What do I do now? I got to start packing and stuff.’ It was a hectic 24 hours.”
Lehkonen and the Canadiens made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, losing in five games to Tampa Bay.
“(Came up) a little short last year. So looking forward to get another chance,” he said. “Tried to learn from it last year, basically, and (hope to) get another chance this year.”
The Avs will introduce Cogliano to the media after Wednesday’s morning skate at Ball Arena. He and Lehkonen are expected to make their club debuts against the Vancouver Canucks.
