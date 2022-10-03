Jamal Murray kicked his healthy legs back for the second half. His work, a benchmark moment amid his ACL recovery, was already done.
A few seats down from him sat Michael Porter Jr., who also returned for his first unofficial game Monday against Oklahoma City after undergoing back surgery early last season.
The result of the preseason opener, a 112-101 Thunder win, was inconsequential. Their dual returns were not and offered far more insight into their statuses than word of mouth or scant summer highlights.
Murray kissed a smooth mid-range jumper off the glass to end the second quarter, and basked in the feeling once again. For the first time since he tore his ACL in April of 2021, Murray’s showmanship bubbled over.
“That’s what I do,” Murray yelled.
When his first basket fell — a transition 3-pointer from the corner off a look from Ish Smith — a smile swept across his face.
Murray ended the game with 10 points, all of which came in the second quarter.
To no one’s surprise, Porter had zero hesitation upon returning to the court.
He got several shots up only two minutes into the first quarter, and whenever he found a window, he launched. His first basket came off a look from Aaron Gordon — despite Nikola Jokic calling for the pass.
Porter led all starters with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including two 3-pointers.
Prior to Monday’s game, the Nuggets picked up Hyland’s third-year option, and Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, league sources told The Denver Post. Both were expected.
