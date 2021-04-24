“Where life leads”
It’s an interesting tag line. It says two distinct things. One is that life, however one defines it, is the community’s priority. Life leads. It pervades. It suggests that we prize “the real stuff” over the mundane.
But it also hints at destiny. If you’re a seeker, you’re bound to discover Grand Junction. Your life, shaped by experience, will lead you to seek out a place commensurate with your needs and values.
That could be anything — business opportunity, wide open spaces, adventure, leisure, an independent spirit, natural grandeur or an affordable cost of living. All that is available here.
There’s a lot of versatility packed into those three words. Of course, there better be for the cost.
Visit Grand Junction partnered with consultant Destination Think to create a destination brand, which includes the tagline as well as four custom fonts, a logo and “Place DNA.” The process cost about $85,000.
The Grand Junction City Council seems pleased with the results. It will take time to assess the effectiveness of the branding scheme, but having interacted with Destination Think’s brain trust, we’re satisfied that they delivered on what they set out to do — identify what makes Grand Junction “tick” by uncovering our “place DNA.”
“DNA is co-creating with residents the insights about your identity,” Frank Cuypers, a senior strategist with Destination Think told the editorial board a year ago. “What does Grand Junction stand for? What are your core values? From these core values we can look at what makes you distinct — what sets you apart. From there we can build a brand framework that includes what kind of stories should you tell and to whom.”
The consultant’s work included significant outreach to the local community, including a survey and listening sessions. They combined that feedback with data Visit Grand Junction has been collecting about perceptions of Grand Junction since Elizabeth Fogarty became executive director in 2018.
All this work was to establish an authentic sense of place. Branding isn’t about telling people what they want to hear, but to tell them what to realistically expect. Branding is a promise that when people arrive here, we’ll be what we say we are and deliver on what we have to offer. Branding, as Cuypers, noted, is really about reputation.
This branding work couldn’t come at a better time. The global pandemic has created pent-up demand for travel. It’s also encouraged people to re-evaluate their priorities. Stay-at-home orders made people realize they can do their jobs from anywhere with a good internet connection. The new branding strategy isn’t just about tourism. It’s about making Grand Junction a destination of choice for business, investment and as a place to live as well as a place to visit.
“A true destination brand strategy is one that allows the destination voice to adjust as often as needed to highlight the uniqueness of our city, our community, our experiences, our character and our natural beauty,” Fogarty said in her presentation to City Council last week. Visit Grand Junction’s strategy for the brand will make it “agile and relevant” for years to come, she added.
That’s reassuring. We’ve seen a confusing array of messages emanating from different towns and agencies over the years. Love the new brand or hate it, everyone needs to embrace it for it to succeed. Branding is a team sport that works best when everyone — the chamber, the VCB, downtown, municipalities, schools, service clubs, hospitals and local businesses — are pulling the same direction.