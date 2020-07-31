Expanded Standings
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 1 .833 — — 5-1 W-4 1-0 4-1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 2 1 4-4 L-3 4-1 0-3
Baltimore 3 3 .500 2 1 3-3 W-1 1-2 2-1
Toronto 3 4 .429 2½ 1½ 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Boston 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-1 1-4 2-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 5 2 .714 — — 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½ — 5-3 L-1 4-2 1-1
Detroit 5 3 .625 ½ — 5-3 W-1 3-2 2-1
Chicago 3 4 .429 2 1½ 3-4 W-2 1-2 2-2
Kansas City 3 5 .375 2½ 2 3-5 L-1 0-1 3-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 3 .571 — — 4-3 W-1 3-3 1-0
Seattle 4 4 .500 ½ ½ 4-4 W-3 1-0 3-4
Oakland 3 4 .429 1 2 3-4 L-3 3-3 0-1
Texas 2 4 .333 1 ½ 2 ½ 2-4 L-1 2-3 0-1
Los Angeles 2 6 .250 2½ 3½ 2-6 L-3 1-3 1-3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 5 3 .625 — — 5-3 W-3 3-0 2-3
Miami 2 1 .667 ½ — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 3 4 .429 1½ 1½ 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1½ 1½ 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
New York 3 5 .375 2 2 3-5 L-3 1-4 2-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 5 2 .714 — — 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1½ 1 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 1½ 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 3 2½ 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1
Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 3 2½ 2-5 L-2 1-2 1-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 6 2 .750 — — 6-2 W-2 3-1 3-1
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 1 1 5-3 L-1 2-2 3-1
Colorado 4 2 .667 1 — 4-2 L-1 0-1 4-1
San Francisco 4 4 .500 2 1 4-4 W-1 2-2 2-2
Arizona 3 5 .375 3½ 2½ 3-5 W-1 1-1 2-4
All Times MDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (Bolaños 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 5:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 5:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10
San Diego 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 6:15 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
INTERLEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game