GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR CANCELS GRANDSTAND EVENTS
Grandstands events canceled at annual fair and rodeo Livestock show and sale are still taking place
All ticketed grandstands events at the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo have been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 limitations on the amount of people that may safely congregate.
The Garfield County Fair Board and Board of County Commissioners are evaluating whether other smaller fair offerings can still take place. The 4-H / Future Farmers of America Junior Livestock show and sale is being held online, and open class displays and judging are still scheduled.
Canceled grandstand events include the Friday night concert, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls, demolition derby, monster trucks and the carnival.
More information and plans are still being developed. The fair is scheduled from July 27 through Aug. 2 in Rifle. All updates and new information will be announced on garfieldcountyfair.com.
CAMPING OPEN JUNE 1 ON NATIONAL FOREST
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will begin opening a limited number of developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, on Monday, June 1.
Some recreation sites will continue to remain closed and inaccessible, while others may have a delayed opening. Dispersed camping remains open on National Forest System lands, subject to state and local public health orders.
The GMUG still asks people to stay close to home and to follow the latest federal, state and local health guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
The GMUG currently has no fire restrictions.
For more information on the GMUG National Forests go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF/; Twitter: https://twitter.com/gmug_nf.