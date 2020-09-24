The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified Denver resident Albert Mersman, 57, as the man who died in a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death is homicide. Toxicology is pending at this time.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of White Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Multiple gunshots were reported from within an apartment complex on the block. The Grand Junction Police Department is overseeing the investigation.
If you have information or evidence that may have been captured from video doorbells or home security cameras, and you live between the 800 and 1000 block on White Avenue, the GJPD asks you call the Investigations Department at 970-549-5200 or non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.
Pine Gulch Fire declared 100% contained
Containment at the Pine Gulch Fire reached 100% containment on Wednesday, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit’s Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Command of the fire transitioned to the local Type 4 Incident Management Team.
The Type 4 team will continue to monitor the fire, mop up, and finalize any remaining needs for suppression repair.
A closure order is still in place for the perimeter of the fire, ordered by the Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office. Local BLM staff, in coordination with the Burned Area Emergency Team, will continue to develop plans for emergency stabilization and rehabilitation to the burned area.
The fire started on July 31 from lightning and burned more than 139,000 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
No charges against driver in protest case
CENTENNIAL — A man who drove his Jeep through a demonstration on an interstate in suburban Denver, drawing gunfire that injured two protesters, will not face charges unless more evidence comes to light, prosecutors said Wednesday.
District Attorney George Brauchler said during a news conference that there was no visual evidence the driver aimed at anyone on the highway during the July 25 protest over the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being stopped by police in Aurora last year. “It seems to me he avoids people wherever possible and just tries to get out of there,” the district attorney said, noting that the driver and his passenger have turned down prosecutors’ requests for interviews.