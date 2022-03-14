Colorado Parks and Wildlife is making up to $1 million in grant funding available through a new initiative to help communities co-exist with bears.
The agency is offering the money for use on projects that reduce conflicts with the animals. The initiative is being funded from $3.5 million in wildlife conservation money included in a bill passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year. Local governments, non-government organizations, homeowner associations, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals are all eligible to receive funding, and can apply for grants of $50,000 to $500,000.
“What we look for in projects is something that can be innovative, maybe something that can be replicable around the state in ways to attack the problems that they see most often where they are at, as it relates to human-bear conflict,” said Jason Clay, a spokesman for Parks and Wildlife.
The agency has been closely tracking and analyzing bear incidents in recent years, and says it has received more than 14,000 reports of sightings and conflicts with the animals from 2019-21.
In nearly a third of those incidents, trash cans and dumpsters attracted the bears, a target area Parks and Wildlife looks to address when awarding grants.
Clay said if applicants want to obtain bear-resistant trash containers and dumpsters, the agency probably will look at funding in the grant cycle.
He said if there’s a public-education focus that people would like to use the money for, they are encouraged to apply for that as well.
Parks and Wildlife also wants to fund projects that discourage bears, through means such as hazing, from entering areas of high conflict.
Parks and Wildlife supports projects that have local community support or a detailed plan to build that support, are a cost-effective investment with the potential to last beyond the funding timeframe, and use proven techniques for preventing conflict or will explore innovative methods that hold the promise of preventing conflict.
Potential applicants also are advised to consult with local Parks and Wildlife staff about their project ideas, as local staff support will be a factor for the agency in weighing applications.
Clay said that in the case of bear-resistant containers, consulting with local trash companies also is important to ensure the companies can collect trash from those containers.
Project proposals that fill a need in areas of high conflict will be a big consideration in prioritizing applications.
By that measure, projects in northwest Colorado could stand a good chance of receiving grant money.
Parks and Wildlife recently said it received 3,701 reports of bear sightings and conflicts in 2021, and nearly half were in northwest Colorado.
Much of the activity in the region is in the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys. Parks and Wildlife Area 7, which includes Grand Junction and Rifle, had 201 bear reports last year.
Applications for grants are due by May 6.
An online information meeting for potential applicants is scheduled for March 24.
Information on the grant and applying for it may be found in a Parks and Wildlife news release at https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/News-Release-Details.aspx?NewsID=8092.