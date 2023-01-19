Some 2,000 gallons of gasoline are estimated to have reached the Colorado River after an accident in Glenwood Canyon Tuesday resulted in fuel spilling from a tanker.

Kaitlyn Beekman, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Water Quality Control Division, said in an email Wednesday that the estimated volume of gas that made it to the river came from the Colorado State Patrol’s on-scene responders, with whom CDPHE has coordinated.