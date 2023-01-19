Some 2,000 gallons of gasoline are estimated to have reached the Colorado River after an accident in Glenwood Canyon Tuesday resulted in fuel spilling from a tanker.
Kaitlyn Beekman, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Water Quality Control Division, said in an email Wednesday that the estimated volume of gas that made it to the river came from the Colorado State Patrol’s on-scene responders, with whom CDPHE has coordinated.
“Colorado State Patrol’s hazardous materials team has started working on cleanup and containment, but the weather conditions and the access to the spill location are making cleanup efforts challenging,” Beekman said.
She said that upon learning of the spill, her department immediately began contacting downstream water systems to alert them.
“This notification allows the downstream system users to turn off any intakes from the impacted waterbody to protect water quality and monitor their drinking water supply,” she said.
She said CDPHE also is working with Garfield County to ensure private well owners near the river are notified of the spill, and it notified the Utah Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response about the incident.
“We continue to monitor the situation and will provide any necessary support,” she said.
The Clifton Water District gets its water from the river and has been preparing to shut off its intake if needed and rely on stored water until the contamination threat passed. While the district initially had anticipated any contaminated water from the spill might have reached its intake by Wednesday, information it received from the U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday suggested that the river travel time would be longer than that and it might not be until today or Friday that any contaminants will arrive.
District Manager Ty Jones said in an email Wednesday that after first being notified of the spill Tuesday morning, Clifton Water increased treatment plant production to increase water storage in its system.
“We have also increased our sampling frequency of the water in the river prior to it entering our facility,” he said.
He said that with the new estimates of the arrival time of the gasoline, “we will continue to produce additional water to fill our tanks with the anticipation of potentially shutting down our river intake to let the contaminated water pass by.”
He said that based on current demands on its system, its ability to fill its storage tanks, and its on-site storage of raw water, it doesn’t anticipate having to make use of interconnects with the Ute Water Conservancy District or city of Grand Junction’s water system to supplement its supply.
Four commercial vehicles were involved in Tuesday’s crash. An estimated 3,000 gallons of gas spilled from the tanker, and crews worked to transfer another 7,000 gallons from the tanker into another one. The crash closed westbound Interstate 70 for much of Tuesday.
Andy Martsolf, emergency services director for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office who was involved in notifying water utilities and public health officials about the spill, said that spilled fuel went from a drain on the road deck directly into the river.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said Wednesday that her agency has not seen, or received any reports of, dead fish due to the spill. “We looked at several places along the river and did not see anything.”