Two Colorado workers with a Grand Junction specialty-drilling company were killed and a third suffered minor injuries last week in an underground explosion at a dam in Oklahoma.
Officials have not released the names of the employees of DA Smith Drilling Co. who died in last Thursday’s accident at the Robert S. Kerr Dam east of Tulsa. However, a death notice in today’s Sentinel lists Grand Junction resident Hayden Tucker, 22, a drillers assistant, as having died in Oklahoma on Thursday.
The hydroelectric dam creates 12,000-acre Lake Hudson, according to the Grand River Dam Authority, the state agency that finished building it in 1964.
GRDA said in a news release that around 6 p.m. on Thursday, an explosion occurred in an 80-foot-deep interior inspection shaft.
GRDA said it had contracted with Oklahoma State University’s Pickens’ School of Geology to study the dam’s internal base, which has suffered scouring from flooding. It said natural gas was detected during the work, and OSU subcontracted with DA Smith Drilling, a company with expertise in the field of core drilling, to assess the concrete integrity and bedrock contact at dams.
GRDA said preliminary investigative results show the explosion was caused by a pocket of naturally occurring gas not uncommon in geological formations.
John Wiscaver, executive vice president at GRDA, told Tulsa ABC affiliate KTUL the workers were working to address the gas issue when the explosion occurred. He said he believed the two workers who died were at the bottom of the shaft at the time.
“Our hearts go out to the families of these two individuals,” he said.
He said the third worker was above the other two when the explosion occurred.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of the two men around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Wiscaver said the delay was necessary to ensure conditions had stabilized and there was no more danger of more people getting hurt.
According to GRDA, the names of the workers involved are to be released by DA Smith Drilling. A man who answered the phone at a local company office Tuesday and declined to identify himself said DA Smith Drilling isn’t currently commenting.
“Currently there’s an investigation under way and there’s no comment to be made during the course of the investigation,” he said.
GRDA is participating in a continuing investigation into what caused the explosion. The dam authority says the dam is stable and not at risk of additional damage.
According to its website, DA Smith Drilling has been performing specialty drilling for the mining, scientific and heavy civil industries since 1997.
Among other services, its work includes core drilling for purposes such as mineral exploration, drilling on dams and in tunnels for engineering and operations, and geotechnical drilling for purposes such groundwater monitoring, soil testing and foundation design.
It says on its site that last year it acquired the Field Services Division of Agapito Associates, Inc., significantly expanding its underground drilling capabilities.
Agapito has offices in Grand Junction and Lakewood and provides consulting in mining engineering, geoengineering and related disciplines.