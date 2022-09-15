The Bureau of Land Management will be basing 56 jobs at its western headquarters in Grand Junction, which is 20 more than it initially announced, and 15 more than the Trump administration committed to locating at the office when it was briefly the agency’s national headquarters.

“The BLM is committed to maintaining a strong presence in our Western Headquarters office in Grand Junction. We are moving forward to staff the office space to full capacity of 56 employees and base leadership positions in this office,” the agency said Wednesday in an updated statement on the headquarters status that it provided to The Daily Sentinel.