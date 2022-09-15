The Bureau of Land Management will be basing 56 jobs at its western headquarters in Grand Junction, which is 20 more than it initially announced, and 15 more than the Trump administration committed to locating at the office when it was briefly the agency’s national headquarters.
“The BLM is committed to maintaining a strong presence in our Western Headquarters office in Grand Junction. We are moving forward to staff the office space to full capacity of 56 employees and base leadership positions in this office,” the agency said Wednesday in an updated statement on the headquarters status that it provided to The Daily Sentinel.
Last week, the agency’s director, Tracy Stone-Manning, committed in an email to BLM employees to staff the western headquarters in Grand Junction “to full capacity.” She detailed staffing plans that she announced also will include a new Senior Executive Service position to work with her and other top-level BLM staff “to ensure we are meeting our commitment to capitalize on the benefits of having leadership in the West that can engage frequently with stakeholders and reinforce the western, on-the-ground perspective as a part of agency decision-making.”
She also revealed plans to place at least three positions from the national Renewable Energy Coordination Office in the western headquarters as that office helps the BLM work to meet goals laid out by Congress for permitting of clean energy development on public lands.
And Stone-Manning expanded on previously announced plans for having the BLM’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships assistant director and deputy assistant director positions anchor the western headquarters. She said divisions of that “directorate” are currently scattered around the West, with positions in Grand Junction and elsewhere, and she said the directorate “would be more cohesive in one place” and the vacant positions in it “will be advertised immediately for Grand Junction.”
Before Wednesday, the BLM had been saying publicly that 36 jobs would be based initially at the western headquarters. However, the office of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., told The Daily Sentinel last week that Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., had been briefed by the Interior Department, and the BLM would be filling all its Horizon Drive office space under the latest plans, which would entail more than the 40 jobs involved in the headquarters move during the Trump administration.
The Trump administration moved the agency’s headquarters to Grand Junction in an action touted as putting BLM leadership closer to the lands the agency manages and communities its decisions affect. Initially, supporters of moving the headquarters out west had hoped the relocation might bring hundreds of headquarters jobs to the city from Washington, D.C. But the Trump administration instead moved many of those jobs to other locations in the West, deciding that 27 mostly top-level positions would be based in Grand Junction.
It later decided 41 jobs would be based at the headquarters, though factors such as vacancies and remote working during the pandemic meant that the number of people who worked out of the office was less than that.
Critics of the headquarters relocation said it weakened the agency as staff left jobs rather than agreeing to move, and top agency officials had less access to officials in the nation’s capital. The Biden administration decided to move the headquarters back to Washington but to establish the new western headquarters in Grand Junction.
The BLM noted that its 56 western headquarters jobs are in addition to the 70 positions working out of the BLM’s local Grand Junction Field Office.
Stone-Manning said in her email last week that as the BLM grows “to meet the needs of the landscapes we manage, we will continue to evaluate opportunities for additional growth in the Grand Junction office, both in physical space and employees.”
In a joint statement last week, Hickenlooper and Bennet said they were glad to see the BLM following through “on its commitment to a robust Western Headquarters in Grand Junction,” and that they would “keep working with the BLM to ensure the Western HQ’s continued growth.”
Last year, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership estimated an initial $11 million annual impact from the headquarters relocation. About $2 million of that was estimated to result from direct and induced spending from the BLM renovating office space for the move, with the rest being associated with the salaries and benefits of the 41 headquarters jobs and the additional jobs they support in the community through their spending. Curtis Englehart, GJEP’s executive director, said Wednesday that at first glance it would appear those numbers would increase with 56 high-level positions coming to the city.
He said GJEP had been concerned about the BLM moving the headquarters back to Washington, and it’s exciting that the BLM plans to bring 56 jobs here, which helps show Grand Junction and the Western Slope are still a priority for the agency.
Englehart was gratified to see that Stone-Manning, in her email last week, said the area’s outdoor recreation economy and experience with a traditional fossil fuel energy economy make Grand Junction “an ideal location for continuing to develop approaches for managing for the interplay of energy development, recreation and conservation.”
“I think it goes to show the great work that’s being done in Mesa County and the reputation that we have here,” Englehart said.