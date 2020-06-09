A New Castle police officer was justified in shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect on Interstate 70 on Jan. 11, 9th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney has determined.
Cheney issued his written review of the incident May 26, finding that no criminal charges are warranted in the incident.
New Castle police Cpl. T. Westcott fired three shots at Eric Robert Reynolds, 43, after Reynolds brandished a weapon following a vehicle chase that led to the car Reynolds was in crashing on the snowy highway, Cheney’s report says.
The shooting followed an armed robbery shortly beforehand at El Azteca, a convenience store in west Glenwood Springs. An investigation indicated that a man later determined to be Reynolds entered the store, pointed his gun at a clerk and demanded cash.
The investigation says Reynolds removed hundreds of dollars from a cash register drawer. Before he left, two customers attempted to enter the store but saw Reynolds with his gun and went back to their truck. Reynolds followed them and tried to enter their locked truck with them inside before running to apartments across the street.
The truck’s occupants saw Reynolds get into a car occupied by someone else, and followed the car as it got onto Interstate 70 and headed west. At one point they reportedly saw the passenger throw a small black object from the vehicle.
Police got involved in a pursuit in which the car headed both west and then east on I-70, crossing the median and at one point going east in the westbound lanes. It struck a guardrail but kept going, before finally crashing beneath an overpass.
Reynolds got out of the vehicle and tried to scramble up a snowy embankment, disobeying a second New Castle officer’s orders to get on the ground and the officer’s plea that he “please stop,” according to Cheney’s report. Reynolds then returned to the vehicle and disappeared behind it, leaving the officer to fear Reynolds might start firing at him at any time, the report says.
Westcott also yelled commands at Reynolds, who ignored them, Cheney’s report says. Westcott saw Reynolds reach into the vehicle and come back out with what looked like a gun in his hand, and, worried he might shoot at the second officer or try to carjack stopped cars on the interstate, shot him with a service rifle.
Cheney’s report says numerous officers were unable to find a gun where something reportedly was thrown from the car, but a handgun was found within feet of where Reynolds was shot.
Witnesses in passing vehicles reported seeing Reynolds not obeying the officers, appearing to have something in his hands and seemingly readying to fire on officers when he was shot.
Cheney wrote in his report, “Both officers had a duty to protect themselves, each other, and innocent citizens from the threats posed by Mr. Reynolds.”
Reynolds was a felon on parole from prison and reportedly told investigators he had told siblings he was never going back to prison.
Laura Ebbs, 37, the woman with Reynolds when he died, surrendered peacefully at the scene and was booked into the Garfield County Jail in March on numerous charges, including for her alleged involvement in the robbery. She died after using parts of her clothing to hang herself in the jail April 7.