February 1996: Janet Davis, 42, and her daughter, Jennifer, 11, are found bludgeoned to death at their home in Clifton. The ex-husband of Davis originally was charged with the murders, but the case against him was dismissed after a significant witness changed his testimony.

2001: Verle Mangum, 17 at the time of the murders, is charged in the case. Mangum had made multiple confessions to the crimes.