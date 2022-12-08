Federal agencies are inviting the public to a meeting in Carbondale next week to discuss the Biden administration’s proposal to ban new federal oil and gas leasing and mining claims for 20 years on some 225,000 acres stretching from the Glenwood Springs area south to Crested Butte and east of Crawford.

What’s called a proposed mineral withdrawal for an area including what’s known as the Thompson Divide south of Glenwood Springs will be discussed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management at a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Carbondale.