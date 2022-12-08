Federal agencies are inviting the public to a meeting in Carbondale next week to discuss the Biden administration’s proposal to ban new federal oil and gas leasing and mining claims for 20 years on some 225,000 acres stretching from the Glenwood Springs area south to Crested Butte and east of Crawford.
What’s called a proposed mineral withdrawal for an area including what’s known as the Thompson Divide south of Glenwood Springs will be discussed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management at a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Carbondale.
Each session will include a presentation on the proposal and process, followed by a Q&A session. The second session will include Spanish interpretation.
“This is really a preliminary meeting to discuss the process moving forward,” Anthony Edwards, deputy supervisor of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, said in a news release. “We will be conducting a thorough environmental review of the proposal under the National Environmental Policy Act, which will include additional opportunities for public comment.”
The proposed acreage is mostly national forest, but the BLM handles oil and gas leasing on that land. The proposal includes land in Pitkin, Gunnison and Garfield counties, and bordering Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties.
The Thompson Divide area has been the subject of longtime debate over oil and gas leasing and development. In 2015, the White River National Forest released an oil and gas plan that closed to leasing about 61,000 acres of primarily Thompson Divide acreage considered to have high potential for oil and gas development. In 2016, the BLM canceled 25 undeveloped oil and gas leases covering 33,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area, following a retroactive environmental review.
The proposed Colorado Outdoor and Recreation Economy Act would include a permanent mineral withdrawal for Thompson Divide, but has failed to make it out of Congress. In October, President Biden announced the creation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, providing protections to other lands also targeted for protection by the CORE measure.
An initial public comment period on the proposal closes Jan. 16. Comments should be sent to State Director, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood, CO 80215, or emailed to BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov.