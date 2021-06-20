Two wolf reintroduction advocates — one of them a member of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission — are concerned by reports that a CPW staff member worked to inhibit implementation of a ballot initiative requiring the return of the animals to the state.
CPW Commissioner Jay Tutchton and Rob Edward, a strategic adviser to the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, also are worried about how things turned out for Randy Hampton, the CPW staffer who filed a whistleblower complaint regarding Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke’s alleged actions. Hampton has quit the agency after Romatzke returned from an administrative leave following an investigation and Hampton was told his job would again be under Romatzke’s supervision. The investigation found at least some of the allegations Hampton made against Romatzke were true, but didn’t specify which ones, according to a memo sent by a Department of Natural Resources official to Hampton.
Tutchton’s name surfaces in Hampton’s complaint. Hampton accuses Romatzke in part of telling him to find a video editor to compile any video from commissioner meetings that might cast Tutchton and fellow Commissioner Taishya Adams in a bad light. According to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, or PEER, the commissioners were targeted for their perceived pro-wolf views, in an effort to slow plans to reintroduce wolves as required by the initiative.
Adams didn’t return a call for comment. Tutchton said he’s likely one of the most pro-wolf commissioners. He said he thinks CPW employees are free to engage in political activism on their own time.
“Just because you work for the state you don’t give up your right to have opinions about things,” he said.
But while cautioning that he doesn’t know what is true or false regarding the allegations against Romatzke, he said it seems to be inappropriate if Romatzke tried to use state resources or time for political activism.
“If he’s against me or Commissioner Adams or wolves he can do that on his own time but I don’t think he should be commingling his positions with his job. What the people of Colorado are paying him to do is conserve wildlife, not engage in a YouTube campaign against me getting confirmed as a commissioner or some position he didn’t like,” Tutchton said.
Tutchton said he was confirmed by the Senate about a month ago after extensive questioning in a Senate committee hearing, followed by a 3-2 committee vote in his favor and 19-14 Senate vote.
He said for some reason he is perceived as anti-hunting.
“I’m not anti-hunting. I am pro-wolf,” said Tutchton.
He thinks being pro-wolf isn’t inconsistent with being pro-hunting, and doesn’t share the concern of some that wolves would harm elk populations and elk hunting.
Edward said the pro-wolf community is definitely unhappy with what was reported in the Denver Post recently about the allegations against Romatzke. He said employees responsible for discharging the law of the state “should be expected to do that,” and that law now includes the voter-approved reintroduction of wolves.
He said that while people outside the investigation don’t have all the details, the fact that at least certain allegations reportedly were confirmed “is very concerning about what it says about that individual who is a member of the leadership of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department, as well as what it says about the culture of the Parks and Wildlife department itself.”
Edward said a lot of law enforcement and wildlife professionals’ reputations are sullied by actions of the kind alleged.
“That’s not good for agency morale or the trust of the people of Colorado,” he said.
Edward said he’s not particularly surprised about Romatzke’s reported views on wolf reintroduction based on other reports of public statements Romatzke has made over recent years. Edward said it’s OK for people in the agency to have opinions about wolves, but they remain obligated to carry out the law.
“This particular incident is an aberration and we look forward to working with CPW staff going forward, putting together a (reintroduction) plan that is based in good science and thorough planning and good conversation with all stakeholders,” Edward said.
Hampton says Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, had assured him if he filed the complaint he wouldn’t end up having to work for Romatzke again, and he quit when told he would again report to Romatzke.
Edward feels for Hampton.
“If he was actually told that his butt was covered and this is how it played out, that’s pretty bad. That’s why there are groups like PEER that have to represent whistleblowers,” Edward said.
Said Tutchton, “It’s a bad dynamic when a whistleblower who thought he was acting out of his conscience ends up out of his job and a person who might have strayed from the straight and narrow is back in his job.”
He said it sounds like Hampton “was a good person and did a good job.”
Tutchton thinks agencies should appreciate whistleblowers who come forward under personal risk to make allegations, and should take such allegations seriously and learn from them. He said Gibbs has told him the situation was thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately, and he has to take Gibbs at his word.
Tutchton said he wouldn’t have known about Romatzke’s views about him if not for Hampton’s actions.
“Bottom line, I don’t know why JT Romatzke hates me. I think he has the right to hate me, but I think he should do it on his own time,” Tutchton said.
Romatzke didn’t reply to a request for comment by The Daily Sentinel.
Tutchton thinks any agencies that purge themselves of dissenters are going to be weaker. He said that applies in the case of Romatzke, too. Tutchton said CPW shouldn’t get rid of Romatzke for not liking him, but should just get him to stop wasting state resources on politics.
“Otherwise I’ve gathered he’s an exemplary employee. You want to get people playing by the rules, but diversity of opinion only makes you a stronger agency,” Tutchton said.